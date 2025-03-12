VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues fire crews & person trapped on Lake Chemung in Livingston County

The U.S. Coast Guard was called to rescue a person and members of the fire department from Lake Chemung in Livingston County on Wednesday afternoon.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said someone went out on Lake Chemung and got trapped on an iceberg.

See the videos of the rescue below

Video: Firefighter gets pulled into helicopter from Lake Chemung in Brighton after rescue

The Brighton Fire Department went to rescue him but then got stuck as well.

That forced the Coast Guard to fly to the lake to rescue the person who got stuck. The chopper took the victim to land where they were met by other emergency crews.

Then, the Coast Guard flew back over the ice where fire crews were rescued and pulled up to the Chopper.

