VIDEO: Crowd lines up as Dutch Girl Donuts officially reopens after nearly 3-year closure

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dutch Girl Donuts is officially back open after being closed for three years. Last weekend, the popular donut shop in Detroit on Woodward Avenue had a soft reopening ahead of the grand opening this weekend.

Watch our report from the soft opening below

'Made with love and intentionality': Dutch Girl Donuts To Re-Open On Woodward

“I’m excited. I was pregnant with my son when they closed and I couldn’t get my red velvet donut holes. Now, he gets his first donut and I get more and I’m pregnant again so great.” says customer I’Sha Schultz-Spradla.

Another customer, Rainer Borromeo told us, “My wife told me about the soft opening this morning. We decided to come out.”

It was back in 1947 when the Timmer family first opened up the business that’s been a staple for more than 75 years.

Sadly, prior to the passing of their owner in September 2021, the shop had to close down. However, inspired by the legacy, business owner Paddy Lynch, a funeral director stepped in to re-open the business.

“It’s so institutional and it’s been family owned and operated for 3 generations. They’re made with love and intentionality.” Lynch said.

He also hired the owner’s son John to continue the donut-making tradition.

“I know the Timmer family is very emotional today, and I’ve got my own emotions about it," Lynch said. "I used to come in when I was a little boy."

The official opening is set to happen the weekend of Mother’s Day.

“I know John’s parents would be super proud of what’s happening today and it was his grandmother Cecilia who was the original Dutch Girl. I know she’s probably smiling too.” Lynch said.

WXYZ's Simon Shayket Dutch Girls Donuts Address and Phone Number

Dutch Girl Donuts new hours are Tuesday-Friday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

