VIDEO: Dashcam shows Warren chase of wanted felons in 2 separate cars

Warren police released dashcam video of a chase on Wednesday where multiple civilian and police cars were hit.

Officers were on routine patrol near 9 Mile Road and Ryan Road when their attention was drawn to a black Dodge Ram Truck. They noted that the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle linked to a shooting in Warren last week.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away.

The suspects hit multiple civilian vehicles in the chase and two police cruisers. No serious injuries were reported.

The suspects then switched vehicles before crashing and attempting to flee on foot. Two of the three suspects were arrested. One remains on the run.

Itcame just hours after a separate incident involving road rage where police received reports of a suspect discharging a firearm and brandishing an FBI badge to the victim.

Fake FBI agent, road rage and a police chase: Warren PD investigating 2 vehicle incidents

The 55-year-old suspect was quickly arrested and officers located a BB gun inside the suspect’s vehicle along with a fake FBI badge and credentials.

"The suspect... claimed to be an FBI agent. We obviously were able to confirm he is not," Capt. Charles Rushton of the Warren Police Department said.

