Fake FBI agent, road rage and a police chase: Warren PD investigating 2 vehicle incidents

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police responded to two vehicle incidents Wednesday that endangered the community. The first: a road rage incident where a weapon was brandished and a suspect impersonated an FBI agent. The second: a dangerous police chase of wanted felons, where multiple civilian and police cars were hit.

The incidents are completely unrelated, but they happened just hours apart in the city of Warren.

The Warren Police Department first responded to a road rage incident in the area of Mound Road and Arden Avenue just after 10 a.m. Police say they received reports of the suspect discharging a firearm and brandishing an FBI badge to the victim.

The 55-year-old suspect was quickly arrested and officers located a BB gun inside the suspect’s vehicle along with a fake FBI badge and credentials.

Warren Police Department Fake FBI credentials seized from the suspect's vehicle in the road rage incident in Warren on Nov. 15, 2023.

"The suspect... claimed to be an FBI agent. We obviously were able to confirm he is not," Capt. Charles Rushton of the Warren Police Department said.

Lorenzo Karyakos and Naveen Talia work at Great Auto Sales and Repair, near where the road rage incident took place and caught the entire incident on their surveillance.

"Honestly, I’m speechless just because with one bullet or any type of bullet going in any direction, you don’t know who it could hit or what it could hit," Karyakos said.

Great Auto Sales & Repair Great Auto Sales & Repair caught the road rage incident on their surveillance

Detectives are planning on presenting their facts to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for formal charges Thursday.

Meanwhile, just over six miles south of the first incident, there was another incident involving three suspects and a police chase.

Officers were on routine patrol near 9 Mile Road and Ryan Road when their attention was drawn to a black Dodge Ram Truck. They noted that the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle linked to a shooting in Warren last week.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away.

The suspects hit multiple civilian vehicles in the chase and two police cruisers. No serious injuries were reported.

The suspects then switched vehicles before crashing and attempting to flee on foot. Two of the three suspects were arrested. One remains on the run.

WXYZ Two suspects were arrested after the multi-city vehicle pursuit and police say the suspects are likely involved in several previous crimes

“It’s been a very busy day today," Rushton said.

Police are continuing to investigate both incidents separately. The search for the third suspect involved in the chase is ongoing.