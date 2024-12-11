DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is searching for two people who firebombed a home on the city's west side back in May.

VIDEO: DPD searching for suspects after home firebombed on city's west side

A video from a security camera on the property that DPD sent to the media (above) shows two people throwing two Molotov cocktails into a home in the 16800 block of Fielding on May 9th of this year.

Authorities say that no one was home at the time of this incident, but one cocktail did get into the rental property, causing fire and smoke damage to the home.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the video above is asked to call the Detroit Fire Investigation Division tip line at 313.628.2900, DetroitRewards.tv, or email at Arsontips@detroitmi.gov.