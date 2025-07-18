VIDEO: Driver crashes into car, fire hydrant & Detroit business before taking off

DETROIT, Mich. — A Detroit business is working to recover after a vehicle crashed into its storefront, leaving behind significant damage. Surveillance video captured the chaotic incident on the city's west side.

The crash happened on July 6 around 1 a.m. on West McNichols Road near Hubbell Avenue, when an older model Jeep Cherokee backed into multiple objects before fleeing the scene.

"It just was a mess, it's just a tragedy, I don't know, it's just summertime Detroit stuff," said Wendell Tobias, manager of the business that was hit, Bag Station.

Surveillance footage shows the vehicle pulling into the liquor store next door before backing into a parked car, demolishing a fire hydrant, and crashing into the Bag Station storefront.

After causing extensive damage, the driver fled the scene. Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct is investigating the incident and searching for the darker-colored older model Jeep Cherokee.

"It was pretty dramatic, and I was like, 'what the hell is going on here?,'" Tobias said.

The crash created multiple problems for the area. Water gushed from the broken hydrant, affecting water pressure for surrounding residents. Some residents didn't have water for a full day. Meanwhile, Bag Station was left with a gaping hole in its structure.

"I had to hire somebody, it was brick, glass, just a mess," Tobias said when asked about the cleanup process.

The business, which sells containers, boxes and bags, had to close for several days during repairs. Tobias expressed frustration about the timing of the incident.

"The economy's kind of up and down right now, business is kind of slow and this just did not help anything," Tobias said.

This isn't the first time Tobias has experienced such an incident. He revealed that approximately three years ago, his other location on Detroit's east side suffered a similar crash.

Having been at this new west side location for about eight months, Tobias is relieved to have the store reopened and has one simple message for Detroit drivers: "Drive a little safer Detroit, please."

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5200.

