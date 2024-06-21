VIDEO: DTE Energy demolishes boiler house at Trenton Channel Power Plant

(WXYZ) — On Friday morning, DTE Energy made the boiler house at the Trenton Channel Power Plant a memory with a planned demolition.

Once set off around 6 a.m., the building came down in less than a minute. Watch the demolition in the video player above.

The candy cane smoke stacks came down back in March. If you live nearby you know they didn't go quietly — and the same held true today.

DTE says people up to 2 miles away could have heard this morning’s explosions. It sounded like thunder rumbling.

Residents I talked with earlier this week told me the candy cane smoke stacks were iconic here, but the building, not so much.

"Really the candy canes have been the biggest change I would say, more so than the building," said Kristyn Fryckland, who lives nearby.

"Me and my dad like to walleye fish out on the Detroit River, and we used that usually as a marking spot for some of the places we like to fish," said Jeremiah North, who lives nearby.

DTE plans to put the new Trenton Channel Energy Center where the old power plant stood.

