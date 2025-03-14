Watch Now
VIDEO: Explosion damages Garden City home, no one was hurt

Chopper 7 captures officials who responded to a house explosion in Garden City.
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — No one was injured after a house exploded in Garden City Thursday evening, fire officials said.

The explosion happened around 6:50 p.m. on Silvio Street near Marcello Street.

See video from Chopper 7 of the damage below:

The city said no one was home when the house caught fire and exploded and no one was hurt.

The home was damaged but surrounding houses were not impacted, officials said. The city said fire and emergency crews secured the scene quickly and there’s no active threat in the area.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

