VIDEO: Federal & state officials tour catastrophic damage at Gaylord mobile home park

(WXYZ) — Federal and state officials toured a mobile home park that suffered catastrophic damage after an EF-3 tornado hit Gaylord last week.

FEMA, the Michigan State Police Emergency Manage and Homeland Security Division, the Small Business Administration and more toured the Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park.

The tornado, which struck on the afternoon of May 20, killed two residents in the park. Otsego County Fire Chief Chris Martin also said there was "95% destruction" in the mobile home park that was in the path of the tornado.

The crews were there to see the extent and severity of the damage before the state would request federal disaster declaration and assistance.

Video from our Simon Shaykhet on scene showed the destruction in the park, with entire mobile homes destroyed and left in piles of wood and other materials.