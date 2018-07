(WXYZ) - Maybe it was the announcement of their first child over the weekend or Drake’s new song “In My Feelings” is that good that it moved Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander to do the Shiggy.

Houston Astros Infielder Alex Bregman posted a video of him and his new teammate, Verlander, doing the dance on a private plane to his Instagram yesterday.

If you're not sure what the Shiggy is, it's the new viral dance craze of the summer.

The dance challenge took off after Internet comedian Shiggy posted a video of himself dancing to Drake’s new song “In My Feelings.”

He started off with some free-style moves and then interpreted the lines “Are you riding?” by pretending to steer a car and making a heart with his hands for lyrics “Keke, do you love me?”

It's not just celebrities taking on the challenge.

What do you think? Can you master the moves?