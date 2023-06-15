VIDEO: Large hail falls in Howell as storms roll through metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — As storms roll through metro Detroit, people are reporting large hail falling in the area.

Gallery: Spring thunderstorm causes sizable hail in metro Detroit

A WXYZ-TV photojournalist captured video of hail coming down outside his home in Howell around 5 p.m.

Take a look in the video player above.

This video was also captured in Howell by viewer Christa Walter:

More hail video from Howell

The storms coming through this evening could be strong to severe. Check out the latest forecast here.

If you have photos or video of hail or storm damage, email us at webteam@wxyz.com.

