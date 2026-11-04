VIDEO: Livonia Police use Grappler to stop suspected hit-and-run vehicle

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livonia Police used a Grappler Police Bumper to stop a fleeing vehicle involved in an alleged hit and run on Monday.

Watch the dash cam video below:

Livonia police use grappler to stop vehicle fleeing through the city

The driver was taken into custody by Livonia Police and then arrested by Hazel Park Police.

Police say it happened just before 6 p.m. on November 2.

According to officials, Hazel Park Police were pursuing a vehicle westbound on I-96 and through I-275 in Livonia after it was involved in an accident and fled.

Livonia Police responded to assist and were able to use a patrol vehicle equipped with the Grappler Police Bumper to stop the SUV involved.

Dash cam video shows police following an SUV closely before using the technology to grab hold of the vehicle, bringing it to a stop on the highway.

"This incident is another excellent example of how innovative technology can make a difference in keeping our communities safe. The Grappler Police Bumper allowed officers to successfully end the pursuit without injuries or additional property damage.

The Livonia Police Department continues to be a leader in the region when it comes to adopting and utilizing innovative law enforcement technology. Through investments in advanced equipment, technology, training, and resources, we remain committed to staying at the forefront of modern policing and finding safer, more effective ways to protect our community and support our regional law enforcement partners," the department wrote on Facebook.

