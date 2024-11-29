VIDEO: Macomb County deputies arrest B&E suspect after chase with stolen vehicle

(WXYZ) — A police chase in Macomb County led to multiple charges for one suspect, accused of breaking and entering into a Harrison Township business on Irwin Drive and then fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

It began as a typical police chase. Multiple officers with lights flashing following an alleged stolen vehicle driven by a 45-year-old suspect, Joseph Calderon of Detroit, who is accused of breaking and entering into a Harrison Township business.

At one point during the chase, the pickup truck veers into someone’s front yard. Eventually, deputies say they used stop sticks and the truck lost a tire, it then veered off road into a field right next door to Jeanelle Hall’s grandmother's home.

“She did tell me that there was a lot of commotion going on the other night but she didn't know what was going on,” Hall said. "It's crazy a high-speed chase came through this neighborhood, it could have endangered a lot of people.”

The chase happened Tuesday around 3 a.m., but while visiting Thursday for Thanksgiving, Jeanelle still saw the tire tracks stretching across the park.

“They actually just built a new playground over there and children literally play in this field all the time,” said Hall.

Dashcam video clearly shows the car fishtailing through that field before coming to a stop and the suspect getting out on foot.

Officers then chased the suspect before it appeared he hopped a fence. Losing sight, police brought out K9s to continue the search. Just when it seemed officers lost him, an officer led by a K9 found the suspect hiding in a bush in front of someone’s home.

“We heard buzz in the neighborhood that there was some sort of chase and it was really crazy he was hiding out in someone's yard,” said Hall.

Deputies recovered two electric bikes, batteries and tools in the stolen truck. Two deputies suffered minor injuries during the chase.

Calderon was arraigned Thanksgiving Day in 41District Court in Clinton Township on charges of:

• One Count: Possession of burglar’s tools – 10-year felony

• One Count: Police officer - fleeing third degree – 5-year felony

• Three Counts: Unlawful driving away – 5-year felony

• One Count: Malicious destruction of property $1,000 - $20,000 – 5-year felony

• One Count: Breaking & entering/vehicle stolen property $1,000 - $20,000 – 5-year felony

• Three Counts: Larceny $1,000 - $20,000 – 5-year felony

• Two Counts: Police officer assault/resist/obstruct causing injury – 4-year felony Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Anthony M. Wickersham

• One Count: Operating while license suspended – 1-year misdemeanor.

Bond was set at $25,000, cash/surety. Calderon remains housed at the Macomb County Jail.