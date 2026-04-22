VIDEO: Madison Heights police officers save choking woman at restaurant

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Madison Heights police officers were able to save a choking woman at a restaurant earlier this month, a department spokesperson told us.

Police responded to a report of a customer choking and turning purple at Charlie's restaurant on N. Campbell Road on Thursday, April 16, around 7 p.m.

Bodycam of the officers shows that police found the 72-year-old woman, who was not breathing, before lifting her and beginning the Heimlick Manuever.

Watch the bodycam videos below

Bodycam Video: Officers save woman choking at Madison Heights restaurant

Bodycam Video: Officer rushes in to save woman choking at Madison Heights restaurant

Four officers were able to get the piece of food out, and the woman resumed breathing.

The woman was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, but she made a full recovery and has since been discharged.

"The Madison Heights Police Department extends special recognition to Officer Teal, Officer Rivera, Officer Al-Hilfi, and Officer Berlucchi for their swift actions. Their efforts reflect an unwavering dedication to public safety and their commitment to serving the Madison Heights community," said Lieutenant Scott Holdreith via press release.