VIDEO: Man lights Detroit home on fire and gets away

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Last Wednesday around 11 p.m., a man walked up to a home on the 1500 block of Kendall, poured accelerant, lit the home on fire and fled the scene. Detroit police are still looking for the suspect.

The arson was caught on camera and the surrounding community hopes whoever did this is caught soon.

The Detroit Police Department Police released this surveillance photo of the suspect

“It’s sad when they be messing up our city. It makes no sense," Lee Rock said.

Rock does blight removal in the area, cleaning up trash and debris. He's frustrated to see homes in perfectly good condition destroyed in this way.

“It’s a shame," he said.

A man can be seen on surveillance video approaching the home, pouring accelerant and then lighting it on fire before running away.

The Detroit Fire Department quickly responded and put the flames out. No injuries were reported but Tina Frazier, who lives in the area, says someone could’ve gotten seriously hurt.

"When I seen that clip, only thing I could imagine is was there family in there," Frazier said.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information regarding the arson, you can call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-596-2940 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.