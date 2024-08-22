BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new team of school therapy dogs and trainers graduated from an intensive program this week to help make a difference in schools.

Six dogs and their handlers – who are also teachers from Berkley Public Schools – took part in 20 different training sessions to learn how to provide comfort to students in need. In particular, those who may need extra help.

See video of them below!

VIDEO: New class of therapy dogs graduate for Berkley Public Schools students

The classes were taught by Michael Burkey, a dog behaviorist and CEO of Michigan Dog Training in Plymouth.

The dogs and their trainers can help reduce anxiety, manage stress and increase focus.

They can also help with behavioral issues and giving nurturing support.

I spoke with Burkey on Thursday.

“We started off at MDT, then went to downtown Plymouth to work around distractions, and also went to Boulder Garden Park in Southfield with a lot of kids running around. Really good distractions," he said.

The teachers who took part also own the dogs that graduated.

Burkey said the need for comfort dogs is huge and he previously trained with Novi Consolidated Schools.

Berkley Public Schools

Berkley Public Schools

Berkley Public Schools

Berkley Public Schools

Berkley Public Schools