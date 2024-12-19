VIDEO: Police follow, arrest 5 in armed robbery of Amazon driver in Detroit

Michigan State Police released chopper video showing them following suspects who allegedly robbed an Amazon driver earlier this week.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Detroit police said the driver was delivering packages when a vehicle drove in front of her. Three suspects were dressed in all black and announced the robbery.

Packages were stolen from the driver and the Amazon delivery truck, police said. The suspects then took off in a dark-colored SUV.

Michigan State Police followed the suspects in a chopper as the vehicle fled, and then the suspects eventually fled on foot.

The suspects were tracked on foot by the chopper until ground units could converge and arrest all five suspects.

See the video below