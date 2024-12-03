VIDEO: Real-life Grinch caught on camera stealing Warren family's Christmas decorations

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren couple spent $200 on Christmas decorations that were stolen the very next day by a real-life Grinch.

Last Saturday, the hard-working Milner family decided to splurge on fun decorations at Lowe's since their 2-year-old daughter Isabella is finally old enough to understand the holiday.

“We don’t make a ton of money. We enjoy what we spend and when it gets taken away from you, it kicks you in the gut a little bit," dad Jason Milner said.

Milner set up the decorations Saturday afternoon. By Sunday morning, they were gone.

The family caught on surveillance video what Warren police believe to be a young boy stealing their newly purchased items and taking them back to a parked white SUV with a getaway driver. The boy is seen making multiple trips, leaving behind the items he couldn't remove.

Watch the surveillance video below:

Surveillance video: Real-life Grinch steals Warren family's Christmas decorations

In total, the thief stole approximately $100 worth of decor, leaving behind a speaker system playing holiday songs. For the Milner family, every penny counts and they're upset they'll likely never see the decorations again.

“I don’t get it. I really don’t," Milner said in frustration. “Financially, you know it hurts, but we’ll get through it.”

WXYZ Two-year-old Isabella enjoying the Christmas decorations the family has left

The family says they want to make sure that everyone in their well-decorated neighborhood is aware of the incident, so the Grinch doesn't strike again.

“I think that’s the end goal is just to make them aware that it happened here and it can happen anywhere," the father added.

Warren police are looking for the two people involved. If you have any information, call the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.