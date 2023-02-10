Video shows ice chunk flying toward vehicle; another victim speaks

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators in Oakland County released a video showing an ice chunk being thrown from one vehicle toward another vehicle.

7 Action News first reported on multiple "ice throwing" incidents in Oakland County Thursday night. The incidents occurred Feb. 3 from 8:30 p.m. to around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff's department.

A least five drivers have fallen victim, according to investigators. The incidents happened in the Rochester Hills area near Tienken Road and Adams Road, as well as Brewster Road. Another was reported in Oakland Township.

Maritza Meiring said she was driving through Rochester Hills on Adams Road with her kids in the car.

“All of a sudden, I just heard this loud noise, like you can’t really describe it because it is, it’s deafening," she recalled. “Something happened, but I’m not quite sure what.”

When she got home, Meiring found a chunk of ice in her headlight.

On Thursday, 7 Action News spoke with two other drivers whose vehicles were hit by chunks of ice in the same area on the same night.

One person's vehicle had $3,500 in damage.

Investigators said someone launched the ice intentionally.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department released video captured by a Tesla that was also hit. Capt. Russ Yeiser said the video shows the culprit in action.

“(In) one of the pictures, you can actually see a hand coming out the window. So, whoever was in the driver’s side or the backseat of that, of the suspect vehicle, was launching them out at cars going the opposite way," he explained.

Yeiser said all investigators know is that the suspect was in a dark colored sedan.

"I don’t think they realize how dangerous it was, what they’re doing. They could cause serious harm to someone. They could kill somebody. It’s crazy. It’s foolish,” Yeiser told 7 Action News.

He said whoever's behind this faces charges of malicious destruction of property and launching a projectile at a moving vehicle.

Meiring said, “It might be kids just playing, don’t really realize what can happen and something like that. But if it did hit my child, you know, this would have been a really serious offense.”

The captain is urging anyone with information to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department or you can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.