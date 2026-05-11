Video shows Jeep smash into Monroe cannabis store before suspects start fire inside

(WXYZ) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after surveillance video captured a vehicle crashing into the Pure Cannabis Outlet store on Dixie Highway over the weekend, before suspects started a fire inside and rushed out.

The sheriff’s office said they received a report of a vehicle that crashed into the store around 1:04 a.m. on Sunday.

Watch the surveillance video in the player below:

Video shows vehicle smashing into Monroe cannabis store before suspects start fire inside

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived, they found a maroon Jeep Cherokee partially inside the store and fire suppression sprinklers working to extinguish the fire.

Video from the business shows the suspects pouring liquid inside the store before igniting that liquid, catching one of them on fire in the process.

The suspects were then seen running away from the shop. Officials say witnesses said the two people who ran away got into a dark colored vehicle that was waiting for them.

According to the sheriff's office, the Jeep was reported stolen out of Detroit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.

