Video shows Taylor gas station explosion and life-saving efforts

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Heroic rescue efforts took place Monday at a gas station in Taylor after a driver lost control and crashed into a pump, which caused a fiery explosion.

Gas pumps were still shut down Tuesday at the Citgo on Telegraph Road near I-94.

Nearly released video shows when the driver hit the gas pump and flames spreading seconds later.

The video goes on to show the actions of people nearby rushing in to help those inside the vehicle escape.

“I didn’t know what to think at the time. I was frightened that someone might have been hurt,” Joshua Collier said.

Collier recorded video at the scene after calling 911.

Investigators say the driver was heading northbound on Telegraph Road prior to losing control.

Despite two vehicles catching fire, there were no injuries.

For those nearby, there’s relief this scene didn’t result in a worse ending.

Collier said he’s thankful to first responders who arrived quickly to put out flames and to brave people who stepped up with no time to spare.

Inspectors from the city of Taylor are checking to see if this structure can safely be reopened. It’s unclear at this time on when that could be.