Video shows Washtenaw County Sheriff deputies push man to ground during traffic stop

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit man's family is demanding answers after cellphone video captured a Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputy pushing him to the ground during an arrest near an active police standoff Friday night.

The video shows Derrick Tinsley outside his vehicle with his hands raised before deputies forcefully take him to the ground.

"They need to be more mindful that this is a human being," said Cheryl Stewart, Tinsley's mother.

According to Stewart, her son was visiting his young daughters in Ypsilanti when the incident happened.

"It scared me to death," Stewart said. "I knew he was hurt because I see how his body was and I know my son."

What happened?

The incident occurred Friday night near Harris Road and Share Avenue as Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies responded to a barricaded gunman situation.

According to the sheriff's office, Tinsley drove through a police-secured area despite a barricade and did not stop when ordered. Deputies said a tire-deflation device was used to stop his vehicle.

Authorities said Tinsley exited the vehicle with his hands raised and appeared to be intoxicated.

Video recorded at the scene shows deputies taking Tinsley to the ground. His head appears to strike the pavement.

Stewart says her son told her he mistakenly drove through the police perimeter.

She also said Tinsley's two young daughters were inside the vehicle during the incident.

"I'm hoping they couldn't see the whole thing," Stewart said. "They were probably on their phone or tablet. I'm hoping that, but we're going to monitor them closely."

Family questions use of force

Stewart says she understands law enforcement officers often face dangerous situations but believes deputies went too far.

"I just think they should stop using excessive force like that if it's not necessary," she said. "I understand their job. I know some people are combative, but he wasn't being combative."

Stewart said she has spoken with her son while he remains in the Washtenaw County Jail.

"He says he does have some memory loss," Stewart said. "He doesn't remember anything. That's concerning. They said he had a concussion."

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer released the following statement regarding the incident:

"We are reviewing the video along with all available information from the scene and the arrest of the unrelated driver. While deputies are responding to an armed or barricaded person, caution tape and police vehicles are positioned to protect the public and emergency personnel from potential dangers. We urge the public to never enter or drive through a secure police perimeter during an active police incident."

Meanwhile, Stewart says her son is expected to be released from the Washtenaw County Jail on Monday.