VIDEO: Southfield police investigating luxury car heist

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield police are investigating an early morning luxury car heist that happened on Tuesday.

Police say four masked individuals broke into Dream Luxury Car Rental on 8 Mile and Telegraph roads.

VIDEO: Surveillance inside Dream Luxury Car Rental

Surveillance inside Dream Luxury Car Rental

In total, three vehicles totaling over $300,000 were stolen but quickly recovered once they were found abandoned in Detroit. One of the stolen cars, a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53, was found at 7 Mile Road and Shiawassee Drive.

A black Ram TRX was found on Westbrook Street near Schoolcraft Road in Detroit. A white Corvette was found at the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road.

"Imagine you’re looking at the camera and you see this happening to your business and your car's worth hundreds of thousands. So, it wasn’t easy for the first five, 10 minutes,” owner of Dream Luxury Rental Sam Zahr told 7 News Detroit.

The alleged thieves can be seen on surveillance video smashing through a window then opening the door into the garage.

"They got into the key box and started to take the vehicles out," Zahr added.

Zahr says he was home watching everything unfold at his business on his phone.

"We live in a very great city. Southfield is a great city and we are very surprised how this took place," he said.

The thieves in the Corvette can be seen hitting the half-million-dollar Rolls-Royce SUV on the way out.

"It was very scary because I have very expensive cars and I seen him pulling up with a Corvette and they hit the Rolls-Royce Cullinan," Zahr told me.

Zahr called Southfield police at 1:43 am. Southfield police confirmed with me that the dispatched call went out at 1:44 a.m. officers then arrived at 1:45 a.m. to Dream Luxury Rental.

The thieves ripped out the factory GPS tracking systems from the Chevrolet Corvette and the RAM TRX. The Mercedes-Benz did not have any damage to it.

"We were recovering one vehicle after another and that's when things got better," Zahr said.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV is now being repaired. The body damage exceeds $20,000. The other cars received thousands in damages

"A happy ending, I guess, whatever you want to call it. We still have some damage to take care of, but it is not as if all the cars are gone," Zahr said.

