VIDEO: Warren road rage incident leaves multiple vehicles hit, two arrested

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A road rage incident in Warren led to multiple vehicles hit, a suspect taking off from the scene and two arrests Thursday.

It all happened near Mound Road and Stephens Road just before 2:30 p.m. when children were leaving school.

The Warren Police Department confirmed the altercation began a mile away when a black Chrysler 300 hit a silver Chevrolet Silverado. That incident then led to a chase and another crash, this time caused by the silver truck.

Police then say the male in the Chrysler took off on foot, hid behind a surrounding business but was later arrested for other traffic offenses and for fleeing the scene of a crash.

He only suffered minor injuries from the crash.

“A guy in I think it was a silver pick-up truck just smashed him in the rear end and kept pushing him,” said Larry Long, the CEO of General Trucking, which is near the scene. “One guy that was in the car that got rear-ended apparently, he got out and started running and then the guy that hit him turned back around, was coming this way like he was going to run him over.”

The man in the silver truck was also arrested for reckless driving.

Pieces of the cars were left behind, and the crash was caught on surveillance video. Long knows this could’ve been a lot worse.

“It’s not worth it. Somebody could’ve died, either those guys or somebody innocent that was just driving down the road,” Long said.

He says his business, the cars that park there and his lawn have been hit a number of times by reckless drivers, and he wants people to slow down and calm down.

“Just slow it down, be cautious and at the end of the day, we all want to get home to our families,” Long said.

Warren police are also reminding everyone that road rage just is not worth it.