Vigil held for 20-year-old woman killed in murder-suicide in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family, friends and community members gathered to remember Sarah Carroll, a 20-year-old woman who was shot and killed in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide.

"She was brilliant, amazing, when she smiled, she lit up a room, she was going to school, working two jobs, about to have a third," said Jennifer Carroll, Sarah's mother.

Jennifer and James Carroll are grappling with the loss of their daughter. According to police, Sarah was killed Saturday night outside of Woodland Villa Apartments in Westland.

"You see this happening on the news and you never think it's going to happen to you… it just doesn't even seem real you know," said James Carroll, Sarah's father.

"I never thought I would look at my daughter's picture in the newspaper saying that she was murdered," Jennifer Carroll said.

Jennifer Carroll said the man who shot her daughter had been stalking her for a couple of months. They had been dating but had broken up.

"Came, shot her, called 911, said he'd shot his girlfriend and went into his car and shot himself," Jennifer Carroll said.

"He was suffering from mental illness and we just want to get the message out that if anybody that if their children is suffering mental illness, get them some help, get them the help that they need before something like this happens," James Carroll said.

On Sunday night, James and Jennifer Carroll and many others gathered near where Sarah was killed to honor her.

"It's wonderful, I'm glad we have all this support, Sarah touched a lot of people," Jennifer Carroll said.

"It's a lot of support, we thank everybody for coming out," James Carroll said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Sarah's funeral costs.

