Vigil held for Detroit father of 7 who was shot and killed in Clinton Township

(WXYZ) — A father of seven who was gunned down on the Fourth of July was honored Saturday night during a candlelight vigil.

The vigil for Jaret Mays was held on the corner of Lenox and Linville on Detroit’s east side.

His family and friends wanted to honor him in the neighborhood he called home.

“It hurts, it hurts to see someone at 35-years-old who had their whole life ahead of them now gone,” said Lorie Mays.

Lorie Mays, Jaret Mays’ aunt, was one of the many people who came to the vigil to honor him.

“He was a good person, a very good person, a very loved person, a good dad and it’s very heartbreaking that he was no longer with us,” said Lorie Mays.

Jaret Mays was shot and killed on the Fourth of July at his apartment complex in Clinton Township.

Mays family

“It was kind of unbelievable because Jaret was not that kind of person, he was a real strong character guy who went to work, very passionate about everything he did,” said Rod Walker, Jaret May’s cousin.

Rod Walker says Jaret Mays was loved by so many people.

“He was really like a role model to me so I can picture he was a role model to a lot of others,” said Walker.

Jaret Mays worked at Chrysler and according to his Aunt Lorie, he accomplished so many things in his 35 years of life.

“He owned his own company called shoe solutions, he worked at Chrysler, he was a nurse y trade, he was also in skill trade, he had trained for that, he worked at UPS, he worked at Beaumont as a nurse,” said Lorie Mays.

While, Mays’ family is mourning his death, they are also seeking answers in his murder.

“What we do want to see is we do want to see justice, we want people to speak up, this is not the time to be quiet, we want them to tell what happened so this person can be prosecuted, they took a father away from a lot of children,” said Lorie Mays.

If you have information that will help solve Jaret Mays’ murder, contact Clinton Township Police Investigation Bureau at (586) 493-7839.