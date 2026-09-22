Vigil held for Jaquoya Wix, mother fatally stabbed in random attack behind Detroit Chipotle

Family, friends, and downtown restaurant employees gathered in downtown Detroit on Monday to remember Jaquoya Wix, a 34-year-old mother who was fatally stabbed in a random attack while on break from her job at Chipotle.

The stabbing happened at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the alley behind the Chipotle restaurant near Campus Martius. Police say a 42-year-old man stabbed Wix in what appears to be a random attack. The suspect had a long history of mental health issues and was arrested shortly after the attack after nearby restaurant employees came to Wix's aid and chased after the suspect, helping police locate him. Police also used a network of cameras downtown to trace the suspect's movements.

What began as a gathering along Woodward Avenue in front of the restaurant Monday night led to a somber walk to the alley behind it — the same space where Wix had been stabbed and killed nearly 24 hours earlier. Mourners laid flowers, shared prayer and held candles as they reclaimed the space where she lost her life.

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The turnout moved Jaquoya's family.

"I'm overwhelmed with love, and it's so amazing people can honor her this way," Alicya Wix, Jaquoya's sister, said.

"It's so overwhelming; it's so many people. More than I could have ever imagined for my sister. I'm so happy people came out for her and really showed their respect," Alicya said.

Those who knew Jaquoya remembered her as someone who showed up — for the people she loved and for her work.

"Just remember her as a very loving person. She would do anything for anybody," Anna Solis, Jaquoya's aunt, said.

"She took the bus from St. Clair Shores all the way here to go to work every day no matter what," Solis said.

Alicya remembered her sister's spirit and resilience.

"She was a great person. She was very silly. She made some dumb mistakes like we all do but she always got back up no matter what it was. She always got back up," Alicya said.

Alicya said Jaquoya's strength showed even in her final moments.

"She got back up at least for a second and asked for help, and that's just how strong my sister was. I don't know how I'm going to be the same without her," Alicya said.

Wix's sister said the 34-year-old mother loved her job at Chipotle. She was on her break Sunday afternoon, in the back alley, when police say the suspect randomly attacked her.

"It was a senseless crime. I just keep asking myself why, but we have to just live with her memory," Alicya said.

Chipotle and other nearby restaurants closed for the evening so workers could attend the vigil.

Solis described the grief of trying to process what happened.

"It's like surreal. You can't even imagine what she went through and what was her last thought of what happened to her. Knowing she was trying to get up and move and she wasn't able to, it's very hard," Solis said.

Jaquoya's family is now focused on supporting her 15-year-old daughter, who had already lost her father years earlier. An online fundraiser for the girl surpassed $20,000.

"Her little girl has no Dad and no Mom, so we have to support her and make sure she's going to be taken care of," Alicya said.

Solis also called for greater access to mental health resources.

"This is a shame that someone would go to this beyond because of the mental illness they have and it shouldn't happen like this, they should have more help for mental health like this," Solis said.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned as early as Tuesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

