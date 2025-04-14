Vigil held to honor woman who died in Southgate house explosion

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family, friends and community members came together Sunday night to honor the life of the woman who was killed in the Southgate house explosion.

They also offered support for her husband who was critically injured.

“I just want to say on behalf of me, my sister, our family, especially our mom, we all want to thank you,” said Tiffany Gonzalez, Amber Benedict’s sister.

Amber Benedict died April 3rd after her house exploded in southgate.

“Obviously nothing is going to bring her back, nothing’s going to take away the pain, but you guys being so supportive and being here means the world to us,” said Gonzalez.

WXYZ Tiffany Gonzalez

Amber Benedict’s husband, Paul Benedict, is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Paul Benedict’s brother in law, Joseph Pagano, who says they’ve been trying to keep Paul’s spirits up during this tough time.

“Let him know about the community around him and all the support. I go in there daily and read text to him and messages… he’s got a long road to recovery for physical but we want to keep his mental health good,” said Pagano.

Meanwhile, Amber Benedict’s family say she was an avid baker and love her community.

“She was always willing to do anything and everything someone needed. Just thank you for the GoFundMes, for being here, the memorial, everything means the world to us and we greatly appreciate it,” Gonzalez.

What caused the house explosion is still under investigation.