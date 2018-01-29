Vigil held today for slain Detroit police officer Glenn Doss

DETROIT - Detroit police are preparing a vigil for slain officer Glenn Doss this afternoon.

The vigil will be held at the 7th Precinct on Chene Street at 4:30 p.m. The public will be invited to attend the vigil and view Doss’s police car, which is decorated in his honor.

The 25-year-old was shot in the line of duty Wednesday night while responding to a domestic violence complaint on Detroit’s east side.

Police said he was sitting in the passenger seat of the patrol car when he was shot in the head by Decharlos Brooks. Doss’ partner rushed the two-year veteran to a hospital. He died on Sunday.

Brooks was arraigned Saturday on eight counts of assault with intent to murder, resisting and obstructing and carrying a dangerous weapon. Brooks faces a probable cause hearing Feb. 6, and will be charged with first-degree murder and murder of a peace officer, since Brooks was arraigned before Doss passed away.

RELATED CONTENT:

The entire police force is mourning Doss’s loss, but one DPD officer’s heartbreak is deeper than the rest – his father – also named Glenn Doss.

"I want to thank god for the 25 years he allowed me the honor and the pleasure to raise such a great young man,” said Glenn Doss Sr.

Glenn Doss Jr. was the father of a 9-month-old baby.

His funeral will also be open to the public. However, arrangements are still being made.