Virginia Park district sees continued revitalization with affordable housing project

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Virginia Park neighborhood in Detroit is seeing continued revitalization with the West Euclid Gateway affordable housing project.

The project was initiated by two nonprofits, 360 Detroit and Central Christian Detroit, that have served in the community for years.

"This housing project is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that residents who wish to stay in this neighborhood can do so in newly renovated homes,” said George Adams Jr., 360 Detroit founder and president.

On Wednesday, they celebrated the groundbreaking of 20 additional units to combine for a total of 36. This latest round is funded with the help of several partners like The Gilbert Foundation, LISC Detroit, Detroit Housing for the Future Fund and Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

"It was a lot of vacant houses around here. So, I started seeing people fixing up the houses, redoing them and stuff, and I’m like a change is about to come," said Anthony Beauford, who lives nearby.

Beauford started working on rehabbing the duplexes and says the project is also employing community members.

The area is bustling with development from single-family homes, to duplexes to multi-family dwellings.

Longtime Virginia Park resident Roland Hays Cox says he would prefer no apartment complexes. He lives across the street from a complex under construction.

“It's single family homes that are supposed to be around here,” Cox said.

He's growing frustrated with the process and worries about an influx in traffic and people.

“Life goes on. Changes always come,” he reluctantly admitted.

Renita Thompkins wants to see the work continue but not forget about longtime residents like herself who may need help with repairs to keep their homes.

"There's still work to be done," Thompkins said. "Just making sure all households, legendary homeowners, that they're able to receive the repairs that they need. We see funding that can trickle down to the legacy neighbors as well."

The housing units on Euclid Street will target families at or below 60% AMI and have guaranteed rates for the next 11 years.

Statewide, there is still a shortage of 140,000 affordable housing units, according to MSHDA.

