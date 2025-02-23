1000 mile relay run announced at the annual Polar Plunge to raise awareness about mental health assistance

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The water is 34 degrees, and it's frigid in Grosse Ile. But that didn't stop people from taking a polar plunge. Around 20 law enforcement officers and their family members took part in the annual event organized by the LUCAS Foundation.

"It signifies something that's extremely difficult that you can still come out on the other side of it," said Brian Sizemore, the foundation's co-founder.

Brian says it's all being done to raise awareness for an important cause.

WXYZ

"Actually, more officers are dying by suicide than they are in the line of duty," Brian said.

WXYZ

This hit closer to home for Brian and his family when they lost their 24-year-old son Lucas Henry Sizemore.

"He took his own life on January 9, 2024," said Brian.

A graduate of Eastern Michigan University, Officer Sizemore had just completed a year at the Atlanta Police Department.

"We were shocked. We were devastated. It's, it's still painful. I mean, we, we cry every day and you know people people say that it'll get easier and it don't. And then as a parent there's guilt involved with it because we didn't know there was no indication that there was anything," Brian said.

"What was his personality like?" I asked.

"A little bit of a clown like to play. Pranks on people and Joker's grandmother, she was constantly the butt of his pranks," Brian said.

"Sounds like he was larger than life," I said.

"Yes, he was when he walked in the room, the whole room lit up, you know, it was a perfect son, his sense of humor, his smile...you know, everything that you want a son to be," said Brian.

Since Officer Sizemore's death, his parents started the Lucas Foundation. "Lucas" is short for Law Enforcement's United Crusade Against Suicide.

WXYZ

"It's a difficult line of work to begin with. There's a lot of stress. There's stress that officers take home. There's a lot of secondary trauma. Officers see and do things that regular people don't," said Jared Murphy, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Michigan and Ohio.

Murphy recalls when Officer Sizemore interned at HSI 3 years ago.

"Outstanding young man, bright, energetic, motivated, team player," Murphy said.

That's why the Acting special agent in charge, Murphy, is planning the foundation's next event, the 1000-mile relay run.

"The transition points from one runner handing off the baton to the next, the majority of those are going to be at police stations, at sheriff's office, at state police, and federal law enforcement agencies. And something that could draw the entire nation's attention towards this really critical issue," Murphy said.

While law enforcement officers are encouraged to take part, the September event, which covers six states, is also open to the public.

"Just to see all these people come out. Not only for the foundation but in honor of Lucas. Take part in something so challenging, something so difficult. How does that make you feel?" I asked..

"It's hard to not get emotional," Brian said.

Now, to learn more about the Lucas Foundation and the upcoming 1000-mile relay race, just head to https://www.lucascrusade.org/ or https://www.lawenforcementsunitedcrusadeagainstsuicide.com/

