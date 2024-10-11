2 teachers share the questions parents should ask at parent-teacher conferences

(WXYZ) — Thousands of parents will come to schools and classrooms to get facetime with teachers during parent-teacher conferences.

There are ways that teachers say parents can get the most out of it, and questions they should be asking.

Wilkerson Elementary School First-Grade Teacher Melodie Decaire has been teaching students for 15 years, so she's seen her fair share of parent-teacher conferences.

"You don’t skip it. It's really important," she told me.

Keris Lee, a teacher at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy Upper Elementary, also highlights their importance.

“I love parent-teacher conferences I would say it is one of my favorite things about being a teacher because it’s an opportunity to really connect with families," Lee said. “If you can’t make it because of your work schedule or whatever see if there is another way that you can connect”

Once families get in the door, there are questions these teachers say they would add to their checklist.

“What kind of learner they are. Maybe styles of learning how they best learn or ways that they learn that’s easier than other ways, and it also gives us a little bit of insight into how your child is motivated," Decaire said.

“Be an advocate for your child and definitely address those concerns but again assume positive intention," Lee said.

“Saying, 'what is a goal that you have as a teacher for my child that I can help with at home?'" Decaire said.

“What are my child’s strengths because you also want to nurture those strengths. What are some of the challenges my child is having and how can I support them at home," Lee said.

“At the elementary level, a lot of it is social skills how your child is interacting with peers, how is your child with following directions or listening or engaging in different activities," Decaire said.

“Taking notes and being open to feedback and being open to suggestions," Lee said.

Both teachers suggest talking to your child after and remember, it's a snapshot in time very early in the school year.

“We’re just getting past that point where teachers really get to know the students that they’re working with for the rest of the year, and we have a really good idea of where they are right now and we’re also able to see that potential of where we project them o be at the end of the year," Decaire said.

Both agree parents should celebrate the positives and commit to support and partnership.

“A strong family student and teacher partnership ensures student success and that’s what we all want," Lee said.

