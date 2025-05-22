7 Morning Digest: Concerns over I-75 construction, plans for Belle Isle park & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Staying cool through the weekend

Today: Cloudy and cool with a lingering shower chance, especially on the east side. Highs only in the mid 50s again. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with cool temps in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and drier. There is a slight shower chance. Highs will be in the mid 50s with 57° in Detroit. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

'Lives are on the line.' Officials sound the alarm, say I-75 construction is putting lives at risk

'Lives are on the line.' Officials warn drivers navigating I-75 construction

A portion of I-75 in Oakland County is causing concern when it comes to construction and vehicle crashes.

On Tuesday night, a man lost his life in a car crash on the highway.

“He was an angel, he really was,” said Joe Fitzpatrick. “He was one of those people you only meet once.”

Joe Fitzpatrick’s brother, Nicholas Fitzpatrick, died after a car crash on I-75.

According to officials, Nicholas, who was 25 years old, crashed his car on I-75 near Grange Hall Road in Oakland County at around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Nicholas got out of his car and was standing near the left lane, and that’s when another vehicle struck his car. He was pushed onto the highway, and then another vehicle hit his body.

Following Nicholas’s death, fire chiefs from Springfield Township, Groveland Township and the North Oakland County Fire Authority sent out a safety alert saying the ongoing construction on I-75 from Grand Blanc to Independence Township—especially southbound—is putting lives at risk.

“People are excessively driving, I mean they’re going too fast on that road,” said Chief Matt Covey of Springfield Township.

“It’s unfortunate because someone is having the worst day of their life or the end of their life has happened, and people are just impatient and people just want to get around, they don’t care,” said Chief Matt Weil of the North Oakland County Fire Authority.

Chief Covey and Chief Weil are urging people to take detour routes to avoid the construction.

“Take Dixie Highway, take M15, I don’t care, somewhere else, just stay off the expressway if you can,” said Weil.

Belle Isle leaders hoping to bring a public square to the park

Plans being developed to make Belle Isle more walkable

Leaders at Belle Isle are hoping to create a new public commons area aimed at making the park more accessible and connected for the more than 5 million annual visitors.

The Belle Isle Conservancy and the State of Michigan are in the early stages of developing a plan to bring a public square to the 982-acre park.

"Getting in your car, going directly to wherever you plan to go, whether that's the aquarium or the beach or wherever. You do your thing, you get back in your car, and then you leave," said Meagan Elliott, president of Belle Isle Conservancy, describing the current visitor experience.

The initiative stems from a study a few years ago, when the Belle Isle Conservancy partnered with the State of Michigan to look into improving travel throughout the park.

The public square, being called Belle Isle Commons, would create a space where visitors can spend more time and discover unexpected attractions.

"What folks want to see is a space where you can actually linger. Maybe be introduced to something that you didn't expect to that day, or some programming, consistent food and beverage options," said Elliott.

The main area of focus for the space is in front of the park's aquarium and conservatory, which Elliott notes is the primary destination for 61% of visitors.

Road to Restoration clinic helping Michigan residents get driving privileges restored

Clinic in Pontiac helps restore driving privileges

We all know how important it is to have a car in Michigan. But what do you do when your license has been suspended or revoked? Well, there is hope.

Our Mike Duffy got the chance to check out the Road to Restoration clinic in Pontiac that brought multiple agencies together to help clear roadblocks and help get Michiganders their driving privileges back.

Nicholas Deghetto and Lora Sherman had their licenses restored while our cameras were rolling Wednesday. While neither wanted to talk on camera, both told me how much it would help their career prospects.

Many others are hoping for the same.

“For me to have my license would mean everything to me. Because I could do all the things that I prayed that I always wanted to do,” Waterford resident Tianna Rogers said.

Rubina Mustafa is a senior staff attorney with the Detroit Justice Center and the lead volunteer attorney with the Road to Restoration clinics. She helps recruit and train the other volunteers attorneys

“It’s really just translating the process for people, so that they don’t feel like it’s an impossible thing,” Mustafa said. “We explain this is what you’re required to prove and these are the documents that will help you prove that.”

People can make an appointment or walk into the clinic.

“Residents will have the opportunity to meet with experts from the Department of State to better understand what is on their driving record,” said Abigayl Venman, the director of the Road to Restoration program.

