7 Morning Digest: Cooling down, push to protect geese & more stories

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Temperatures back to average to start the workweek

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NW/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and colder. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Warming up again with temps in the mid 60s. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

MSP: Driver shot in leg in Bruce Township during police pursuit

A driver was shot in the leg by a Michigan State Trooper in Bruce Township following a road rage incident in Shelby Township, officials tell us.

It happened around 4 p.m. this afternoon on Van Dyke and 35 Mile in Bruce Township.

Police say the chase itself started in Shelby Township, as deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff ultimately chased a vehicle involved in a felonious assault incident.

The chase went into northern Macomb County.

Lieutenant Mike Shaw with Michigan State Police's second district says a trooper assigned to the Bruce Township area overheard radio traffic about the pursuit.

“When the trooper responded out here you can see the car behind me, that car was in the field, had lost control," said Shaw. "The trooper approached the vehicle, as he was getting out the suspect who was a 31-year-old male from Chesterfield exited the vehicle with a long gun and the trooper fired."

Shaw says the trooper was not injured and the suspect was shot in the leg.

“Right now he has non-life-threatening injuries," Shaw added.

Construction starts today on Michigan Avenue; here's what drivers need to know

A traffic alert for drivers in Inkster & Dearborn Heights: starting this morning, and lasting for the next month, you're going to run into some slow-downs on Michigan Avenue.

MDOT is taking Westbound U.S. 12 down to one lane, between Beech Daly and Middlebelt.

Reaction overnight from drivers was mixed: some say they're happy the roads are finally getting fixed in this area. Others say the project will be a major inconvenience.

Now to be clear, there's going to be a pipe replacement to help mitigate flooding issues in this area. That's why MDOT will be working on a tow-mile stretch of Westbound Michigan Avenue between Beech Daly and Middlebelt. They'll reduce this major four-lane road down to one beginning in just a few hours at 8 a.m.

Residents push to protect goose population from gassing, killing by Michigan DNR

There's a push to protect Michigan's Canada goose population from euthanasia by a group of residents from Oakland and Livingston counties. Several people brought the issue to 7 News Detroit's inaugural "Let's Talk" event.

They want the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to stop gassing geese.

"There's no science, there's no Michigan studies and there's no environmental impact study that they've done to even justify the geese being gassed," goose advocate Karen Stamper said.

The Commerce Township resident calls the practice cruel and a horrible way for the species to die an unnatural death.

According to the DNR, a minimum of 70% of residents in a community must agree for geese to be rounded up and there must be at least 100 geese in that area for the DNR to come out.

7 News Detroit spoke with Michigan DNR wildlife biologist Kaitlyn Barnes. She's an acting waterfowl specialist with the department.

"Starting in 2022, we had high path avian influenza in Michigan and we decided we were going to stop relocating geese because we did not want to be moving potentially sick or diseased geese around the landscape," she said.

Barnes said euthanizing geese is a last resort.

"We very strongly recommend that sites are trying a lot of other non-lethal methods before we get to this point. It's never meant to be the first option. If we do arrive at this last resort, they will be humanely euthanized using American Veterinary Medical Association approved method and that is euthanize using CO2 chambers," she explained.

