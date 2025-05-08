7 Morning Digest: Detroit-born Cardinal in conclave, Royal Oak parking changes & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler today with sunshine

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A chilly night ahead with temps in the 30s across the area. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

Friday: Sunshine with mid 60s for highs. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Royal Oak working on parking changes with the community

Royal Oak is asking for public feedback on potential new parking meters as the city prepares to replace its current system by the end of the year.

Residents, visitors and business owners have long complained about the existing parking meters in downtown Royal Oak, describing them as difficult to use and confusing.

The current parking meter system will end on Dec. 31 and the city is looking to partner with a new vendor in 2026.

City Commissioner Rebecca Cheezum said the city is actively seeking input from the community.

"We are looking for members of the public, so residents of Royal Oak, visitors to Royal Oak, business owners in Royal Oak to come and try out the three potential vendors to see what they think about the equipment," Cheezum said. "We want a system that is usable, easy, convenient and accessible for everyone."

On Wednesday, the city hosted two Community Parking Open Houses. Local business owners are also eager for the change. Bob Morton, co-owner of Lily's Seafood on Washington Street, said his staff frequently has to help customers struggling with the current meters.

"If not every day, but every other day, someone from our staff or surrounding businesses try to come out and try to help somebody standing at the meter for 10 or 15 minutes," Morton said.

Detroit Police Chief Bettison continues Walk a Mile Wednesday tradition with community

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison led his first Walk a Mile Wednesday of the summer on the city's east side, continuing a tradition started by his predecessor former Chief James White in 2021.

The community outreach initiative, which visits a different precinct every two weeks throughout the summer, brought police and residents together in the 9th Precinct near E. McNichols Road and Hoover Street.

"It's Walk a Mile Wednesday, so we're getting ready. We're getting our summer body in shape and we're going to be doing this every two weeks around the city," Bettison explained to a resident.

White joined Bettison for this inaugural walk of the season, symbolically passing the torch to the new chief.

As the group moved through the neighborhood, some residents watched from a distance while others actively joined the walk.

Community members took the opportunity to voice concerns directly to police leadership. Connie Minter pointed out blight in the neighborhood.

"You see this blight, you see this? Do something about it. Tear it down," Minter said.

Goss expressed concerns about unregistered block parties.

"Well, I think the biggest thing is probably going to be the block club parties that they have and they're not registering for. We just want to make sure people stay safe," Goss said.

Detroit-born Cardinal Joseph Tobin enters conclave to help elect next pope

Just days before Cardinal Joseph Tobin entered the Sistine Chapel to help elect the next pope, he exchanged texts with his sister, Molly Tobin Brusstar.

“I told him, ‘I hope you get some rest,’” Brusstar said with a smile. “Just being the nagging sister.”

He replied: “Thanks, Molly. I really do appreciate the support. Much love.”

Now sequestered inside the Vatican’s most sacred space, Tobin is among 133 cardinal electors from around the world participating in the conclave to select a successor to Pope Francis, who died on April 21.

“It’s kind of surreal, because first of all, Joe is our brother,” Brusstar said. “He’d be praying to the Holy Spirit and to our Blessed Mother to give him guidance.”

Tobin, the eldest of 13 siblings, currently serves as the Archbishop of Newark. One of his sisters is in Rome showing family support during the historic process. Meanwhile, in Detroit, close friends in the Catholic community are also praying for him.

“I’m very close to him,” said Bishop Don Hanchon, who said he has known Tobin for 35 years. “He’s a very thoughtful person.”

Hanchon noted that Tobin is the first Detroit-born priest in the Archdiocese’s more than 200-year history to be named a cardinal and take part in a papal conclave.

