7 Morning Digest: Explosion in Orion Twp., snow possible tomorrow & more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: A foggy start with rain returning this afternoon

7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor says rain returns this afternoon with some snow possible tonight and Thursday. The farther west you are, the better chance for it to stick to the grass.

Wednesday will start off dry and foggy for some with some sunny breaks across Metro Detroit but rain moves back in after the lunch hour and will be steady at times through tonight. High temperatures climb into the low 50s, with a southwesterly wind gusting to 25+ mph.

Colder air moves in overnight into Thursday, bringing the potential for snow showers to mix in with raindrops. A few places west and north of Detroit could get snow on the grass or elevated surfaces, otherwise accumulation is not expected. Highs temperatures will be near 40° on Thursday.



Any traffic issues?

So far, no traffic issues to know about, but be sure to check our live traffic map before heading out for the day!

The top stories to know about

2 critically injured after explosion, fire at condo complex in Orion Township

Man shares his experience after explosion in Orion Township

Two people were critically injured and others suffered minor injuries after a large explosion at a condo complex in Orion Township on Tuesday night. It happened around 7 p.m. at Keatington New Town Association near Baldwin Rd. and Waldon Rd.

Two people who were unaccounted for have been found, officials said Tuesday night. They were not in the building when they explosion happened.

Investigators believe one building in the complex exploded and caused a massive fire and damage to multiple units. It is being called a potential gas explosion. The cause has not yet been confirmed.

“At this time, initial reports say that it's possibly or probably a gas leak that caused an explosion,” Allen said.

"We hate when these things happen, but this is what our team trains for," Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said. "We've had a similar experience like this a few years ago, so we're prepared to handle this situation and we're so grateful for the support of our surrounding community departments and the outpouring support of the greater community looking to help these people."

More high-end home invaded across Oakland County

More high-end home invaded across Oakland County; how to better protect your house

The Novi Police Department said it is investigating four high-end home invasions by thieves who they say are part of South American transnational gangs. All of the homes back up to fields or wooded areas, and police believe the thieves are using those areas to get to the back of the homes.

"These are where our high subdivisions are located, our gated communities are located. The method of entry of all these home invasions is the same," Novi Police Department Cmdr. Jason Meier said.

They jammed Wi-Fi signals, restricting security protocols and broke in through a glass door.

"This is consistent with the South American transnational groups that have been operating in the area since January. The method of entry is the same, the items being stolen is the same, the very few images that we have do tend to show that as well," said Commander Meier.

Detroit clarifies drinking water is still safe and that lead lines will be replaced

Detroit clarifies drinking water is still safe and that lead lines will be replaced

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is notifying homeowners that the city's drinking water is safe to consume.

This comes after thousands of homeowners received a letter Monday warning that their property may have lead service lines or lines made up of "unknown materials." About 225,000 Detroiters received that letter. Several others received letters of notice about galvanized lines and confirmed lead lines.

East side resident James Cain was one of the property owners to get the letter warning of "unknown materials." He says reading it was concerning.

"That was kind of weird," said Cain as he read the letter to a 7 News Detroit crew. "You get this letter saying unknown materials. Well, what is that?"

The city says the letter is part of a federal mandate by the Biden-Harris administration and the EPA as cities are required to replace all lead service lines over the next 10 years. DWSD says the letter, which must be sent out annually, was meant to alert homeowners that they may have lead lines and the city intends to replace them in the coming years.

"The drinking water is safe and the letters do not indicate any change in the water quality in the system nor at your property," said DWSD director Gary Brown. "Our water is safe and some of the best water in the world. We're a leader in the United States in delivering quality water."

