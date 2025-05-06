7 Morning Digest: Explosion in Westland, debate over Flat Rock Dam & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: A Rainy Morning

Today: Rain likely with high temps in the low 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler temps in the low 50s. Winds: NW 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. The roads are wet so be sure to have extra caution out there. Check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Detroit father faces felonies after allegedly forcing 11-year-old daughter to help with break-in

A Detroit man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly forcing his 11-year-old daughter to help him break into a home, then abandoning her when they were caught in the act.

Andre Stephon-Curtis Broadenax, 29, was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home on Marquette Drive near Jefferson Avenue on Detroit's east side on April 29.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Broadenax also drove a stolen car from Dearborn Heights to the scene.

According to dispatch audio and neighbors, when the homeowner's son arrived at the property around 8:45 p.m., he discovered Broadenax inside the home, which neighbors say was being renovated.

After being caught, Broadenax fled on foot, leaving behind both the stolen vehicle and his 11-year-old daughter.

Detroit police eventually apprehended Broadenax, who now faces multiple charges including first-degree home invasion, second-degree home invasion, larceny in a building, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, inducing a minor to commit a felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

'Big kaboom': Explosion severely damages home in Westland, no one hurt

A Westland home was nearly torn in half after an explosion Monday evening, officials said.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. at a home on Calhoun Court near the intersection of Merriman Road and Michigan Avenue.

“It was like the loudest thing I've ever heard," said James Braye, who owns a property in the area.

No one was injured, fire officials at the scene said. They said the home was being renovated after a family recently moved out. No one, including workers, were inside at the time.

“I just seen this flicker of light, like lightning and big kaboom,” neighbor Shayla Juarez said. “It would’ve been very devastating if someone was in there because prior there was a family there with little children and just to think that it would happen with them in it, it would’ve been a really sad situation.”

Investigators believe the cause of the explosion may be gas related.

“We’ve been told by the owner and neighbors this is a vacant house. Most likely, we're looking at some sort of gas incident,” Westland Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian James said.

Community rallies to save historic Flat Rock Dam as officials weigh options

Future of historic Flat Rock Dam

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks Authority released a 140-page feasibility study that includes the possibility of removing the Flat Rock Dam to improve fish travel, sparking concern among residents and officials alike.

"I'd hate to see it go," said Will Melfi, who has been visiting the Flat Rock Dam since he was 15. "It's a great place just to come and relax for a few hours and just do some good fishing."

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks Authority emphasized in a statement that no final decisions have been made regarding the dam's future.

"The most important key takeaway is that NO decisions have yet been made regarding the future of the Flat Rock Dam. We are currently conducting a Feasibility Study, and that is the first step in complex projects such as this one. The feasibility study evaluates multiple future options." the authority said in a statement.

One alternative being considered is selling the dam to Flat Rock or Huron Township for $5, an offer that Flat Rock Mayor Steven Beller says requires more information.

"It was a very vague offer and it opened up a lot of questions about the dam, the condition of the dam, all the responsibilities, what's supposed to be done and when," Beller said.

State lawmakers representing the district have also voiced opposition to removing the dam, which was built in the 1920s by Henry Ford.

"All three state reps that are around the river and dam oppose this. The mayor and the Huron Township supervisor oppose this. So, we're all in this, we are all one, speaking as one voice to the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Authority to say we don't want this dam removed," Rep. James Desana said.

Desana is asking the Metroparks to redirect the remaining feasibility study funding toward repairs instead.

However, the Metroparks Authority maintains that completing the study is necessary before any decisions can be made.

"EGLE inspects the dam every 3 years, we received the last report in February of 2024 from their inspection on November 9, 2023. The Flat Rock Dam meets all regulatory requirements that are part of the inspection process. EGLE has determined it is a high hazard potential dam, thus, it is our responsibility as owners of the dam to complete the feasibility study and have as much information for future decision making as possible. Since 1990, the Metroparks has invested over $1.7 million in regular maintenance and repairs to ensure the dam meets requirements and is structurally sound. The funding from this grant is for the feasibility study and not for ongoing maintenance or repairs.," the authority stated.

