7 Morning Digest: Flash flooding in metro Detroit, student loan repayment tips, and more stories

What's the weather for today?

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early and then it will become partly sunny and stay mild and windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: SW 20-35 mph.

Friday: It looks dry for the Tigers opener! Partly sunny with more clouds late in the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

There's no major street flooding on freeways at the moment, but the roads are wet and are leading to crashes. We do have a crash at I-94 and Harper, down to one lane there.

The top stories to know about

Metro Detroit neighborhoods flooded after overnight storms

Why one Dearborn Heights neighborhood says severe weather always brings extra stress

Neighborhoods in Lincoln park flooding overnight after storms

People across metro Detroit are waking up to flooded streets and water in their basements.

Yesterday's storms brought record rain to our region, overwhelming the drainage systems. The water is so high in some areas, like Dearborn Heights, that cars are submerged.

As of 5:15 a.m., all of the flood watches have been called off, but flood warnings are still in effect in parts of Wayne, Washtenaw, Southeast Macomb and Southeast Oakland counties.

We spoke with residents effected by the flooding in Dearborn Heights and Lincoln Park.

Several residents, including Zavion Ayler, woke up to their cars partially under water. He walked outside to let out his dog and was shocked by what he saw.

"I didn't see it until I opened the door," said Zavion Ayler. "When she said my car was halfway under I didn't believe it. Even now I'm still a little bit in shock. I'm trying to help others, I helped my neighbors pull their car in, knocked on a couple doors, let them now."

As millions await court decision on federal student loan repayment, an expert shares tips

Whether you attended a private university like Lawrence Tech or a public university, you most likely took out some federal loans to pay for your education.

But when to pay those back — that’s becoming more complicated for some borrowers.

Millions of Americans are dealing with student loan debt.

“I currently owe about $17,000 in student loans still,” Mario Crippen said.

With the suspension of some Biden-era repayment plans and talks about Department of Education uncertainty, borrowers like Crippen, who graduated in 2016, are becoming increasingly frustrated.

“First back when I graduated, I had a plan set up. Then I went into forbearance a few times and then finally, Biden came into office and was talking about doing something about student loans because that’s most of America’s headache right now is student loans and what’s going to go on with it,” Crippen said.

Crippen says his payments are now deferred under former President Joe Biden’s debt relief plan, better known as SAVE.

“I just don’t know when it’s going to be due again and then trying to figure out how I’m going to eat day to day, how I’m going to be providing for my son day to day, it’s a scary feeling I’m in. I just want it to be over and done with,” Crippen said.

Metro Detroit auto workers attend White House for Trump's tariff announcement

On what he called "Liberation Day," President Donald Trump walked into the White House Rose Garden to announce sweeping new tariffs against dozens of countries.

“With today's action, we are finally going to be able to make America great again. Greater than ever before,” Trump said at the podium.

The tariffs include a 10% minimum tariff and a 25% tariff on all foreign automobiles.

As part of the small crowd, President Trump invited roughly 20 auto workers to the event, including Nick Nabozny, Geoff Booth, and Brendan Fluker, who all work at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.

“I'm still trying to wrap my head around it," said Nabozny. "It was definitely an amazing opportunity to be a part of this.”