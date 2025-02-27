7 Morning Digest: GLWA rate hike, state of the state, smart shopper & more stories

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: A windy afternoon with more rain possible

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds: W 10-20 mph and gusty in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clearing skies with colder temps moving in with lows near 28. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Any traffic issues?

No major traffic issues to know about this morning, but the major I-696 project kicks off on Saturday, so be ready for that.

The top stories to know about

Community sounds off over GLWA's water and sewer rate hikes

Tensions ran high this week at the Great Lakes Water Authority board meeting as they were considering a water and sewer rate hike.

The GLWA board ended up voting to approve a 5.9% average increase to wholesale water rates as opposed to the 7.73% originally proposed. Sewer rates will also increase by an average of 4.5%.

Many residents from across metro Detroit attended the Wednesday GLWA meeting, expressing their concerns with the water and sewer rate hike.

“I feel very strongly that we should oppose these rates," said Maria Matta, a Royal Oak resident.

Matta was one of the many people who spoke out during GLWA’s meeting about the proposed rate increases.

“I used to live in Dearborn Heights and I want to move back into the district but right now with the water bills being the way that they are, it’s a huge barrier to home ownership," she said.

Harrison Shelby, a Detroit resident, said there are people already struggling.

“There’s a lot of people that are already facing water shutoffs and just overburdened with their everyday household expenses," said Shelby.

GLWA says the increase is to account for infrastructure improvements and corrosion control.

“I think mostly we want to convey it’s a balance between being responsible and making sure we have the funds to prevent failures, but also understanding the affordability challenges that occur," said Nicolette Bateson, GLWA chief financial officer.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer gives 7th State of the State address

During her 7th State of the State address to the Michigan legislature, Governor Gretchen Whitmer pledged to find common ground but also said she would not back down from a fight

Whitmer's speech was followed by State Representative Bryan Posthumus giving the Republican response.

Whitmer began by thanking leaders and colleagues, as well as honoring former Senator Debbie Stabenow by announcing they were renaming Constitution Hall as the Deborah A. Stabenow Building.

She then began her speech by saying, "I took an oath to serve the people of Michigan—all the people. That’s my commitment to you no matter who is in the White House or on the other side of the table in Lansing. Yes, I do hope to find common ground with President Trump and work with the Democratic Senate and Republican House on our shared priorities. I’m not looking for fights, but I won’t back down from them either.

The governor then laid out the three areas she wants to concentrate on: Lowering costs, creating more jobs and getting the government to work for the people.

Smart Shopper: Best ways to store food when buying in bulk

Smart Shopper: Best ways to store food when buying in bulk

In our latest Smart Shopper story, we're talking about how you can save money and store food with buying in bulk.

Marketplace Meats has been serving the Waterford community and beyond for more than 50 years. Most of the people walking through the doors are repeat customers.

For instance, with steak, Marketplace Meats partner Matt Burnstein said the best way is to wrap it with plastic, then store it in a quality freezer bag. You can also use butcher paper.

Both ways will last about six months in your freezer, according to Bernstein.

"Then you don't have to buy the food savers, cheaper way," he said.

And the same method works for poultry and lunch meats too.