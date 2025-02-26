Businesses, drivers brace for 2-year I-696 reconstruction project

(WXYZ) — A two-year reconstruction project on I-696 eastbound from Lahser to I-75 is weighing heavily on businesses that fear losing customers along the route.

Everything from gyms to restaurants, hair salons, and more.

Today, I hit the streets to hear just how they plan to survive a new normal of traffic headaches.

As all of metro Detroit prepares for the major 2-year construction project along eastbound I-696 from Lahser to I-75, businesses like P. La Salon in Royal Oak tell me they’re working hard to keep traffic headaches from cutting into their bottom line.

“It’s going to be tough ... dealt with it a few years ago at the old salon,” says P. La Salon manager Stacy Janko. “We’re going to post a lot on social media. Include in our confirmation texts to give yourself plenty of time.”

Among those impacted, our stops included Royal Oak and Ferndale, where longtime favorite diner Fly Trap is bracing for the project.

Waitress Megan Horsfield says familiar faces go a long way — plus extra communication.

“We’ve had the same staff since we’ve opened,” she says. “It’s definitely going to have to be put out there, what our new specials are.”

We also stopped in Southfield and Warren, where even more businesses expect longer traffic delays to influence customers' habits.

At Hellenic Restaurant off Evergreen in Southfield, they’re making sure daily specials and hours continue to work best for loyal customers.

“I do think it’ll have an effect on us,” a waitress said.

“I go to the gym off Woodward,” says driver Darrell Schumake. “Regardless, it’ll impact me either way, coming and going.”

Starting at 7 a.m. on March 1, MDOT says lanes will be closing and ramps shut down, with 12 Mile Road and 8 Mile Road being suggested as alternate routes for 200,000 drivers daily and many others.

Promise of better travel signaling a tradeoff for businesses looking to avoid a dead end.

Social media is just one way businesses we talked to plan to stay in contact with customers they may not see as often.

