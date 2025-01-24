7 Morning Digest: How tariffs could impact Detroit, school bus crash & more stories

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Metro Detroit Weather: Colder air returns Friday, some relief this weekend

The colder air will return in metro Detroit this weekend, but we will get some relief from it this weekend. Temps are in the single digits this morning, and there will be a chance of lake-effect snow, but much of it will fall apart. It will just be flurries and light snow showers.

Clearing skies will arrive this evening and then we'll get into the 30s on Saturday. There's a chance for a little snow on Saturday, but temps will drop back into the 20s on Sunday.

Temperatures in the 30s return to start the week, but it will be windy on Monday.

So far, no major issues on the roads this morning. Be careful as there could be some slick spots with the cold weather and some flurries overnight. Check our live traffic map here.

'They were screaming': 6-year-old recounts Washtenaw County school bus crash that injured kids

After a school bus full of elementary children crashed due to icy road conditions in Washtenaw County Thursday afternoon, 6-year-old Toni Gardette had to be seen at an urgent care for a possible concussion.

She says the entire ordeal scared her and her friends.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in Augusta Township on Talladay Road near Bunton Road. The bus was bringing students home from Lincoln Consolidated Schools.

About 12 kids and the bus driver suffered minor injuries, officials said.

“Some kids were just crying scared to death. Took a pretty good slam and we’re just so grateful there are no major injuries," Augusta Township Fire Chief David Music said.

Toni attends Bishop Elementary School and was nearly home before the crash happened.

“There was a big pile of ice and then (the bus driver) slid and it made me scared 'cause I hit my head on the window super hard," the first grader said. “They were screaming and crying."

7 News Detroit reporter Ruta Ulcinaite met the Gardette family outside of Van Buren Urgent Care just hours after the incident. Dad Anthony Gardette says he ran to pick up his daughter from the scene of the crash after he heard what happened and it was an emotional day.

"I literally just started crying. Everything went through my head. I couldn’t — I just wanted to get to my daughter," Anthony Gardette said.

Why auto industry expert says Detroit-Windsor border is 'ground zero' for tariff impact

On a Thursday afternoon, traffic is constant on the Ambassador Bridge. According to the bridge's website, it's the busiest international crossing in all of North America with roughly $323 million worth of product crossing the border every single day.

But soon, the costs of that product could go up dramatically.

On day three in office while speaking to the World Economic Forum, President Donald Trump again proposed the idea of tariffs, just days after pledging to implement a 25% tariff tax on China, Mexico and Canada on Feb. 1.

“If you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply, you will have to pay a tariff," Trump said.

Dale Hadel works in Sterling Heights for Citic Dicastal, which claims to be the world’s largest producer and exporter of aluminum wheels. They supply to most auto assembly plants in the U.S. and are concerned about Trump’s tariffs and potential retaliatory tariffs.

“We do a lot of business with all three countries... We export a lot of products into Mexico today and into Canada,” Hadel said. "If we have to raise prices because of tariffs to our customers, which is the OEM manufacturers, they in turn have to pass that along in the price of the vehicle.”

We spoke to two industry experts — one from Michigan and the other from Canada — who both agree that the American consumer would likely bear the brunt of the costs.

"At the end of the day, it’s going to be felt by the customer,” said Mike Wall, auto analyst at S&P Global Mobility. “The suppliers and the supply chain can not weather a 25% tariff.”

Wyandotte American Legion, police department team up to help people in need

Highlighting its role as an anchor in the community, Wyandotte’s American Legion Post 217 is teaming up with the police department there to help people who need it the most.

Members donated $2,000 in gift cards to Wyandotte Police, and the goal is for officers to hand these out to people they come across on the job who may be in need.

“We really try to work outside the four walls of our building," Post Commander Aaron Lawn said. “People are having a hard time. Maybe it’s due to pride or letting others know that they need help, so this is a more discrete way of them to receive that help.”

Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton said he is looking forward to seeing the immediate impact this donation will have.

“This gesture and fundraiser is going to help so many people. So many unsuspecting people right now who truly need help. They’re going to receive that help," Hamilton said.

