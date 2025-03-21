7 Morning Digest: Latest on hospital shooting, surprise for 7-year-old & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: The sun is back Friday

The sun is back Friday. The weekend could start and end with some mixed rain/snow showers.

Friday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-25 mph.

Saturday: A rain chance before 9AM. Then it will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Hospital employee accused of shooting coworker in Corewell Troy parking garage

The suspect in a shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital on Thursday morning is in custody and could be charged today. It all started around 7 a.m. Thursday when an employee at the hospital opened fire on another employee in the parking garage.

The victim was shot twice and is in stable condition, police tell us. The suspect fled the scene and was later taken into custody at a home in Macomb Township without incident.

The hospital, located in the area of M-59 and Dequindre Road in Troy, was placed on lockdown after the shooting happened around 7 a.m.

Originally, there was a report of an active shooter at the hospital, but we later learned it was an isolated incident between the employees.

People who were inside or near the hospital at the time of the shooting recalled their experiences with us.

“Right as we were about to walk through the door, some girl was like ‘don't go in there. Don't go in there. There's a shooting,'” Matt Williams said.

Williams and his friend Marc Garling first thought it was a joke. The woman warned them a shooting had just occurred and the gunman was on the loose. Their skepticism lasting but for so long.

“Every minute to 30 seconds, it would be passing to 20 seconds, we would be counting three or four cops from every other county coming through — Madison Heights, Royal Oak, we saw even Southfield," Williams said. "It was wild.”

'Thank you, all': 7-year-old girl attacked by dogs in Inkster gets surprise from city

A 7-year-old girl who was attacked by two unattended pit bull dogs earlier this week in Inkster received a sweet surprise from city officials.

The brutal attack happened on Monday in the area of John Daly and Florence streets.

The girl was rushed to the hospital by police officers, which was captured on body camera video.

A parade of police officers and the mayor surprised young Amariee Brown with flowers, gifts and balloons Thursday at her home in Inkster.

“Thank you, all for what y’all did for me,” Amariee said.

Amariee’s mom Tiffany Brown explained what it was like to experience the brutality.

“It was scary. It was devastating to me because to see my baby all bit up and stuff, that hurt me because people just don’t care,” she said.

Governor Whitmer responds to House Republican's $3.1B road funding plan

Governor Whitmer speaks on road funding and the Republican plan

In a one-on-one interview, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told 7 News Detroit the $3.1 billion road plan that passed through the Michigan State House on Wednesday doesn't solve the problem and creates holes in the budget.

“We’ve kicked the can down the road for too long, and we’re all paying a price for it," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

But she says she’s hopeful lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can come together to find a solution.

"I'm glad that the speaker is finally solving the roads or at least having another long-term solution that has eluded us for decades,” she says.

If the plan were to pass, it would mean the sales tax you pay at the pump would go strictly to road funding.

Drivers we spoke to say they’re ready for that to happen.

"The roads are absolutely deplorable, and it’s been so long since we’ve seen them fixed," a Southfield resident said.

“That’s what we’re focusing on, is the driveways to the highways. So our residents that are driving on these roads, in Lansing, that’s a local road," said Rep. Ronnie Steele, who chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Local Transportation.

