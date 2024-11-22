7 Morning Digest: Light up the season, slick roads, cold temps and more stories

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking showers for Light up the Season

Another cloudy day ahead with temps reaching the mid 40s. Light rain showers are possible as well, which could linger for Light Up the Season. So don't forget your raincoat! Temperatures remain in the 40s for highs and lows in the 30s.

The Weekend looks drier with mostly cloudy skies and temps near our average high of 46°.

Any traffic issues?

We're not seeing any full road closures, however, we are seeing some issues along I-75, I-96 and the Southfield Freeway (M-39) due to slick road conditions. Be sure to be careful on the roads this morning.

There will also be construction this weekend along I-696 on Sunday and on Telegraph and 8 Mile as all lanes will be closed this weekend. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

2024 Detroit Tree Lighting: Road closures, parking & everything you need to know

The 2024 Detroit Tree Lighting will take place on Friday night in Downtown Detroit. WXYZ is proud to be the official broadcast partner of the tree lighting.

Reminder: You can watch our annual "Light Up the Season" special at 7 p.m. on Channel 7

Festivities this year include:



A 66-foot Michigan-grown Norway spruce takes center stage on Friday, Nov. 22, officially kicking off Detroit’s holiday season

Musical performances on stage will feature rising pop singer-songwriter Alex Sampson, Grammy-nominated Memphis band Southern Avenue and Detroit’s own Queen of the Blues Thornetta Davis

Skating sensation Keegan Messing will headline the ice performances, joined by local award-winning pairs Linzy Fitzpatrick and Keyton Bearinger and other special guests

The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit opens Saturday, Nov. 23, kicking off the 2024-2025 skating season with themed events, giveaways and family-friendly activities

Check out our guide to the tree lighting, which includes road closures, parking information and much more.

Farmington Hills Planning Commission approves Sheetz location, residents frustrated

Sheetz proposal faces strong opposition in Farmington Hills

The city of Farmington Hills Planning Commission approved the proposal of a new Sheetz gas station and convenience store going in the area of 12 Mile and Middlebelt Road Thursday night. However, some residents say it’s an ill fit for the area and even protested the discussions before the meeting took place.

The potential Sheetz location would go in place at the site of the old Ginopolis restaurant.

People at the meeting protested the 24-hour convenience store in an area already full of gas stations and surrounded by residential homes.

Lloyd Banks founded the group Concerned Citizens Against Sheetz and says Farmington Hills is not a 24-hour town and doesn't need a 24-hour business.

"This could potentially be a loitering place and we don’t want that in our neighborhood," he said. “Crime, noise, they have a restaurant and a loud horn that’s in the backyards of subdivisions that people will hear this.”

With the Planning Commission's approval, the decision now moves to City Council who will have to vote on final approval.

Belleville QB Bryce Underwood flips commitment from LSU to Michigan

Bryce Underwood flips commitment from LSU to Michigan, reports say

Bryce Underwood is staying home.

The Belleville quarterback flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan, he announced on Instagram. Underwood is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the class of 2025.

He won two state championships at Belleville during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

"Hometown. Hero," his Instagram post was captioned.

Sherrone Moore posted on X moments after the Underwood news went public, but not commenting or confirming anything directly.

"YES SIR! The Best players in Michigan go to Michigan," Moore posted.

