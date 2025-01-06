7 Morning Digest: Lions victory Monday, snow showers possible & more stories to start your day

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Colder than average all week

It will stay cloudy today with lake effect snow coming off of Lake Huron. Temps will only be in the 20s and will feel colder with wind chills.

Tuesday will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 20s with partly sunny skies. Wind chills remain in the teens. Lake effect snow showers pick pack up Wednesday, with snow accumulations of <1" possible. Highs peak in the low to mid 20s Wednesday. Dry weather returns for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Overnight lows Tuesday through Thursday will be in the teens.

Any traffic issues?

The eastbound lanes of M-8 the Davison are closed at Joseph Campau due to a 13-car pileup. Also, eastbound I-696 is closed at Groesbeck due to a crash. We've seen some issues on the road this morning, so be careful.

The top stories to know about

Detroit Lions clinch No. 1 seed & win NFC North after beating the Minnesota Vikings

The Detroit Lions clinched the top seed in the NFC after beating the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 in the final game of the NFL regular season.

Detroit and Minnesota were both 14-2 going into the game and each team needed to win to get the top seed and a bye week for the first round of the playoffs.

The Lions defense had one of its best games of the season, stopping the Vikings multiple times in the red zone and on fourth down, only allowing nine points through the fourth quarter.

Jahmyr Gibbs also scored four touchdowns in the game for the Lions – three rushing and one receiving. He set the Lions single-season record for total touchdowns this season.

The Lions will now have next week off and will have home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Lions will face the lowest seed remaining after Wild Card weekend during the divisional round.

Here are the rankings in the NFC



Detroit Lions Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers Los Angeles Rams Minnesota Vikings Washington Commanders Green Bay Packers

'We will never forget him.' Detroit police interim chief, family speak after officer killed in off-duty crash

A Detroit police officer was killed over the weekend in a crash while he was off duty. 32-year-old Cameron Richardson was heading north on Hoover Rd. when he was struck by a white van attempting to make a left turn.

Bettison later mentioned that the 911 call was received shortly after midnight early Sunday morning. Officers responding to the scene found Richardson's body, with Bettison saying that the officer "didn't suffer."

Michigan State Police troopers assisting in the investigation found the white van a short distance away from the crash, with a gun found in the vehicle. After executing two search warrants, two people in the van at the time of the hit-and-run crash have been taken into custody. The driver of the van, a 28-year-old man whose identity was not revealed by Bettison, is considered a person of interest.

Bettison said Richardson had been on the force just over a year after serving in the military, and leaves behind two daughters.

"We will never forget him," Bettison said. "He has two daughters and we are going to wrap our hands totally around this family right here."

'Too many unanswered questions.' Parents of Electric Forest festivalgoer speak on the discovery of his remains

Most mornings, for the past six-and-a-half years, Kathy Graves says she has been walking outside by her garage door in Howell, and staring down her driveway.

Her hope was to one day see her son Kevin Graves walking up it back home. 28-year-old Graves went missing on July 1, 2018, at the Electric Forest Music Festival in Rothbury.

On New Year's Eve, Kathy and her husband, Gary Graves, learned that Kevin will never come home.

An Oakland County sheriff's deputy came to their door instead to tell them that Kevin's remains were finally found in a wooded area close to the music festival grounds.

The parents told 7 News Detroit that they were still holding out hope that their son was alive.

"It’s just too many unanswered questions," said Kathy. "He’s not one to just leave his family."

Kevin had been living in Highland Township with his girlfriend of three years, according to a report from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, on July 1 they got into an argument at the festival.

Kevin walked away and was never seen again.

Kathy said that those nearby have told them a group of people were "ridiculing him," and he walked away "sobbing."

Since that day, Michigan State Police, the Graves, and hundreds of volunteers have searched the 2,200-acre wooded area countless times.