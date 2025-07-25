7 Morning Digest: Local veteran honored, battle over street dining & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Vietnam veteran from Lapeer who provides free housing honored with Scripps Howard Fund community award

A Vietnam veteran from Lapeer who opened his home and his heart to hundreds of people in need is being honored in a big way by the Scripps Howard Fund.

The work of Patrick Bell, the founder of Caroline House, beat out nominations of community activists from across the country.

We returned to Caroline House to deliver the surprise—and witness the quiet joy of a man who stands in the shadows while transforming lives.

After 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Mark Linke found himself at Patrick Bell's doorstep.

"He takes in all sorts. We've had vets come through here who literally were fresh out of county jail with nothing but the clothes on their backs and a small bag," Linke said.

Bell has never asked for recognition. For 12 years, he has quietly run Caroline House – a 10-bedroom, four-bathroom farmhouse that's become a safe haven for nearly 400 people, the majority of them veterans.

He named the home after his daughter, Caroline, who passed away after being killed by a downed wire when she was 6 years old, 44 years ago. Her memory fuels his mission to give others a second chance she never had.

He used to feed the homeless in the Cass Corridor of Detroit when a surprise encounter with a vet gave him the idea for Caroline House.

"A guy came up to me and says, 'I'll live in your basement, I'll work on your farm for free if I can stay in your barn.' A light went off," Bell said.

Twenty-two people can live at the house, with chickens, a duck and farm tranquility you can't put a price tag on. Since 2014, Bell has been a one-man army of compassion.

Now, Bell's service is being honored with the S.J. Dilenschneider Community Award, given annually to recognize someone who has a positive impact on the community.

Northville street dining at risk as legal battle over barriers unfolds

A legal battle over street barriers in downtown Northville continues as the group Let's Open Northville challenges the city's concrete barriers for street dining in court.

The nonprofit organization, which recently won a two-year court battle requiring the city to remove bollards closing parts of downtown to traffic, has filed an emergency motion questioning whether the barriers can stay.

The emergency motion filed on July 18 argued that concrete barriers installed by the city last week violate the judge's order to open the streets by preventing the use of 10 parallel parking spaces. It also states most restaurants involved already have sidewalk dining options available as well.

Kate Knight, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority, was surprised by the latest legal action.

Both the city and DDA maintain they've fully complied with the court order and note that in-street dining has been established for more than 10 years through platform dining in parking spaces.

"There is a nuanced solution and the DDA would hope that there's some advocacy for preserving the business atmosphere we've established for many years with on-street dining. It's the reason that many people have chosen downtown Northville on a summer night for years and years," Knight said.

The ongoing legal dispute has left businesses with street dining setups in limbo, including Browndog Barlor and Restaurant.

"I was really sad to hear that became the next target on the city's back," said Brian Scherle, co-owner of Brown Dog Parlor and Restaurant.

Scherle explained that his business invested thousands in expanding their outdoor capacity, which has become crucial to their bottom line.

FIRST LOOK: Detroit Tigers unveil exclusive Priority Club at Comerica Park

The Detroit Tigers are opening the doors to their brand new, members-only Priority Club at Comerica Park.

The 13,000-square-foot space under the seats can hold 500 people, and features high-end and ballpark-favorite food and drink options.

Members in the Home Plate Club now have access to the area, which is part of the organization's more than $160 million investment into improvements at Comerica Park, their Lakeland home, and a player academy in the Dominican Republic.

“Among several significant renovations at Comerica Park, we’re thrilled to celebrate the final milestone of officially opening the highly anticipated Priority Club,” Ilitch Sports + Entertainment President and CEO Ryan Gustafson said in a statement.

