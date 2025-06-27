7 Morning Digest: Man who hit church gunman speaks, severe storms possible & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: More heavy storms Friday

90s are back Friday with more storms possible. Any storm will have gusty wind, lightning, and very heavy rain. A few could have damaging winds.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms, some strong and possible severe. High temps near 90°. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

Flooding closes portions M-10 The Lodge near Downtown Detroit

We're dealing with two road closures along M-10 near Downtown Detroit. You can learn more about them here. Otherwise, no other issues on the roads this morning.

The top stories to know about

‘Nothing seemed right.’ Man who hit church gunman with truck speaks exclusively with 7 News Detroit

We've introduced you to several heroes who stopped a lone gunman at Crosspointe Community Church in Wayne on Sunday.

Deacon Richard Pryor is the first one who came into contact with the shooter, hitting the shooter with his truck.

Pryor opened up for the first time about making the split-second decision to run over the gunman with his pickup truck.

“Soon as he got out, I saw the fatigues and gun on his hip. He pulled his weapon out of the vehicle," Pryor said.

But, he said his first memory of an attempted mass shooting on Sunday is of an eerie conversation he had with the shooter before the gunman started firing.

“I verbally pulled up and said, 'Are you OK?' He doesn’t respond. Just kind of looked at me," Pryor said.

Seconds later, with no prior police or military training, Pryor said he felt a calling to jump into action. He hit the gas and ran over the shooter, who would eventually fire numerous rounds on Sunday.

As a result of the violent scene, Pryor's truck was destroyed, a vehicle he used to deliver bread for a day job. Thankfully, a GoFundMe has surpassed $25,000 to help him get a replacement.

Community calls for change after 14-year-old killed riding bike in Ypsilanti Township

Community members in Ypsilanti Township are demanding safety improvements at an intersection where a 14-year-old boy was killed while riding his bike just over a week ago.

The fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Meritt and Tuttle Hill roads, prompting the Washtenaw County Road Commission to study the area for potential safety enhancements.

A growing memorial with flowers, teddy bears and other tributes marks the spot where the teenager lost his life.

"This particular intersection and this road has been kind of a drag strip, I think, for a long time," said Jason Bolton, a local resident with kids of his own.

Bolton says the area around Tuttle Hill and Meritt is full of families and sits right across from a community pool.

"If I have the windows open at night, I can hear people doing donuts, racing, particularly like this way because it just kind of goes right down into that neighborhood and there's no other traffic in here and I think people just kind of race back and forth through here," Bolton said.

According to Bolton, neighbors have complained for years about speeding in the area. Since the crash, authorities have installed a speed radar sign and car tracker for the first time since he's lived in the neighborhood.

As the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate, community members have started circulating a petition demanding action from local officials.

Missing 82-year-old with dementia found alive in Ann Arbor woods after community, police search effort

An 82-year-old University of Michigan professor emeritus with dementia who had been missing for two days was found alive Wednesday evening thanks to the efforts of police and community volunteers.

Dr. Ralph Yang was discovered in a wooded area near Newport Road, about a mile from his home in Ann Arbor.

"Let's think about the heat, it rained; he went through some terrain. That was tough," said Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson.

Yang, who suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease, went missing after going for a walk and never returning home.

Chief Anderson says he was found in a wooded area near Newport Road, roughly a mile away from his home. Police worked hand in hand with concerned community members who organized a search party for Yang.

Ben Osenbaugh, a volunteer with the search party, was the first to spot Yang. He says the police department’s efforts, coordination, and planning put volunteers in a position to help out.

"I just happened to be in just the right spot at the right time where I could see his white shirt," Osenbaugh said. "Me and my dog went down there to check it out, and sure enough, it was Mr. Yang."

