7 Morning Digest: MSU Shooting victims reach settlement, milder weather ahead, & more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: The rain is over. Some sun Tuesday morning.

Today: Brighter skies to start as the rain moves out. Then the clouds build in the afternoon when a sprinkle is possible. High temps in the mid 70s with 75° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with a smoky haze possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph

Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, June 10

Any traffic issues?

A few crashes could impact your commute: the left shoulder & left lane is closed at WB I-96 Express after M-39 for a crash, the left lane and left shoulder at SB M-10 after I94 is closed for a crash, and the right lane is closed at EB M-5 at Farmington for a crash

The top stories to know about

Three victims from the on-campus mass shooting at Michigan State in 2023 have reached settlements with the university totaling nearly $30 million.

Three students were killed and five more were wounded when a gunman opened fire on MSU's campus in February of that year. The three students killed were all from metro Detroit: Grosse Pointe natives Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson and Clawson native Alexandria Verner.

MSU has agreed to pay a total of $29.75 million to students Nathan Statly, Troy Forbush and Yukai "John" Huao, announced Gurel Mills and Grewal Law, the law firms representing the students. All three students suffered life-altering gunshot wounds, with Huao's injuries paralyzing him.

As the school year wraps up, Michigan teens are facing a more challenging summer job market than in recent years, with teen unemployment expected to reach its highest level since 2020.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget forecasts that around 260,000 teens aged 16-19 will enter the state's labor market this summer, with teen unemployment projected at 15.8%.

For 15-year-old Ariana Medel of South Lyon, finding her first job proved to be a challenge.

"My parents really wanted me to get a job and I also wanted one as well. So, it was kind of important for me that it was something I kind of enjoyed doing," Medel said.

A Chinese citizen has been arrested and charged after federal investigators say she smuggled biological materials into the U.S. for her work at a University of Michigan laboratory.

Chengxuan Han is listed in the criminal complaint. Per that complaint, Han sent four packages to the United States from Wuhan that contained biological material. The packages were addressed to individuals connected to a lab at U-M.

Han was arrested at Detroit Metro Airport on Sunday, with investigators saying she arrived on a J1 visa. She is being held in law enforcement custody. A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

The feds say that Han made false statements to Customs and Border Protection Officers before ultimately admitting to the FBI that she sent the packages, which contained biological material related to roundworms.

