7 Morning Digest: Potential snow for metro Detroit, show highlights artists with autism & more

Metro Detroit Weather: Rain/snow mix coming this evening

Snow showers north fade out tonight. More winter weather is possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Around Detroit There will be more rain than snow. Very little snow will stick elsewhere.

Tonight: Another cold night with temps in the low 20s. Clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds: Variable 5 mph.

Wednesday: Clouds increase with a rain/snow mix by evening from the southwest. Overall there should be more rain than snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.

So far, no major issues on the roads this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here before heading out.

A suspect in the murders of three people, including a 9-year-old girl, found in a burning vehicle on Detroit's west side over the weekend is now facing a gun charge.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Edward Redding is charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

In the complaint, a special agent with the ATF detailed the investigation that led to the arrest of Redding. It started with the investigation into the triple homicide and burning vehicle on Sunday morning. He was first identified as a suspect in the homicides by the Detroit Homicide Task Force.

On Sunday morning, a vehicle was found burning with three bodies inside. Elauntra Sutton told us that the victims were her 9-year-old daughter, as well as her sister and mother.

In an emotional interview with 7 News Detroit on Tuesday, Sutton described her family members.

"She was amazing, the best daughter you probably could have asked for. Funny, smart, witty, sassy," Sutton said. "She was just a great kid all around ... just my baby girl."

Sutton also called her mom and her sister her "biggest support systems."

She said her sister and her sister's boyfriend had been dating for two years and had a tumultuous relationship.

"They psychically had multiple fights before," Sutton said.

Fluoride has been added to our drinking water for decades but soon, the mineral could be dumped due to plans by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to stop the recommendation.

“In an age of fluoridated toothpaste and mouthwashes, it makes no sense to have it in our water," Kennedy said at a recent press conference.

Citing health risks, Kennedy is urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop recommending it.

The Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin says it is the EPA that sets the limits on what is allowed in our water.

“What the EPA is going to do is go back and look at these studies that have come out since July of 2024, and we’re prepared to act based on the science," Zeldin said.

We went through the CDC's database to see what local communities add fluoride to their water. Five water systems in Macomb County do not add fluoride, including Mount Clemens and Romeo.

Seventy-one out of 121 water systems in Oakland County do not add it. That includes Rochester, Oxford, White Lake Township and Waterford Township.

In Wayne County, the database shows fluoride is added to 'all' water systems in the county.

Mod Market in Northville is hosting its fifth annual autism acceptance art show at Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea in Novi.

The opening is Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the show will run through May 13.

"I’m super excited about the show because, as you see the pieces, they're all very different, different mediums, different subject matter, and the artist is very passionate about the piece that they presented. And then alongside each of the works is a full-page bio, because we think telling the story of the artist is as important as the piece of art itself," said Amy Bonser, MOD Market Director.

Twelve artists with autism will have their work featured.

Malcolm Wang is one of the empowered artists.

“That’s white peonies at the Nichols Arboretum in Ann Arbor between trail markers one and two out of the eight markers,” said Wang describing the photo he captured and displayed for the show. “It was June in summer.”

He's been practicing photography for more than 7 years, entering contests and receiving many accolades inspired by his love of the outdoors and hiking.

Nick Bair is an artist who also enjoys creating art, capturing nature.

"Just like doing something, creating imaginations and creating something realistic, and especially make something cartoon," said Blair.