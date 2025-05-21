7 Morning Digest: Rainy Wednesday, erasing millions in medical debt & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Cool, cloudy and rainy Wednesday

Today: Rain is likely on and off with high temps in the mid 50s. Winds: ENE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a lingering shower chance. Highs only in the mid 50s again. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Any traffic issues?

No major traffic issues this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

'I wanted to puke': Parent speaks out after son is on alleged hit list at New Haven community school

“Instantly, I wanted to puke,” was Amanda Dailey’s gut reaction upon learning her son, Camden, was one of six kids on a student’s alleged hit list at Endeavor Elementary and Middle School in Ray Township.

And if that were not startling enough, Amanda says there was a page about Camden in that student’s journal detailing three ways to take his life.

“Way number one was with a knife. Way number two was we were going to lure him out of the house, have him meet up somewhere, and we were going to hit him with a rock upside the head. Way number three is where it gets kinda really scary: we were going to strip him of all of his clothes, put him in the freezer for three days and check on him to make sure that he passed away and we were going to dump him on the side of the road,” Dailey said.

Amanda says a teacher first learned of the student’s alleged hit list last Thursday, but the school did not notify parents of the students on that list until Monday.

New Haven Community Schools informed all Endeavor parents about the incident in an email on Tuesday morning.

The district tells 7 News Detroit that they’re treating the matter with the utmost seriousness, and the safety and well-being of students remains their highest priority.

While the district is not sharing details about what happened because children are involved, it did inform parents that the student in question is remaining home pending the outcome of the investigation. New Haven Community Schools is cooperating with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the matter.

Wayne County erases nearly $42 million in medical debt for thousands of residents

Thousands of Wayne County residents are now living with less stress about their medical bills thanks to a recently launched program that's helping wipe out medical debt.

The Wayne County program has already eliminated around $42 million in medical debt for 71,000 residents who earn at or below four times the federal poverty level, or whose debt exceeds 5% of their income.

Canton resident Larry Turner was among those who received relief. About 11 years ago, Turner was injured after being involved in a car crash that forced him into early retirement.

The incident caused him to undergo several surgeries, and despite having insurance, he was left facing thousands of dollars in medical bills.

"I tried to keep up on them, but sometimes when things got tight, Cost of Living going up, you have to decide which way to go. Rent, food, bills?" Turner said.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans emphasized the impact of medical debt beyond financial concerns.

"The stress of medical debt for people is real. Not just the financial part, but also their reluctance to be treated or to go back to a hospital because this debt is lingering," Evans said.

To make the debt relief possible, Wayne County is investing $5 million into a partnership with the organization Undue Medical Debt, which eliminates people's debt for pennies on the dollar.

Through the program, Wayne County hopes to erase $700 million of outstanding medical debt.

