7 Morning Digest: Rally to support Ukraine, our new 'Let's Talk' series & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

We want to start off the digest this morning by telling you about our new "Let's Talk" series where our journalists come to your community to have open, honest conversations.

We hope to connect with you and hear about what's happening where you live. Maybe you want to share something you're proud of, maybe there's something you want us to look into, or something you're worried about?

Our goal is to be there for you and truly listen. It’s nothing formal, just a casual meeting where we can talk stories and share ideas. No sign-up is required.

Our first Let’s Talk stop is in Waterford at Fork n’ Pint tonight, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. We hope to see you there.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Rain increases tonight, plus wind and a thunderstorm chance Wednesday

Today: Rain showers with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: SW 20-35 mph.

Tonight: Rain transitions to snow showers with lows in the uppers 20s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Snow showers early then mostly cloudy skies continue with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: WNW 20-30 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

'Things changed so quickly': Rally in Warren urges support for Ukraine

There was a show of solidarity outside the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Warren where along Ryan Road, Ukrainian Americans urged support for a country they love at war.

Tetiana Yarynych, who was in the crowd on Tuesday, fled Ukraine with her family when Russia invaded three years ago. She has since made a home in metro Detroit.

“We find here a new life,” Yarynych said. "We find a new life, we find jobs, kids love the school, we found friends.”

In the last few weeks, she says she suddenly once again feels the same fear she felt three years ago when the war first began.

"Things changed so quickly,” Yarynych said. "This is hard because we have felt safety here. Like I said, found a new life start and again, it’s back, this feeling.”

Yarynych and many Ukrainians say they were heartbroken watching the oval office exchange on Friday and worried when the U.S. cut off its support to Ukraine by Monday. That’s why in just 24 hours, they planned this rally urging solidarity between the two countries close to their hearts.

During his address to Congress and the nation Tuesday night, President Donald Trump questioned the amount of Europe's contribution in comparison to what the U.S. has spent, and said he recently received a letter from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine saying that Zelenskyy is ready to work with the U.S. to sign the minerals deal and negotiate peace.

Deadline approaching for Detroiters to claim tax foreclosure proceeds

Thousands of Detroiters may be owed money if they lost a home to tax foreclosure between 2015 and 2020, and the clock is ticking to claim funds.

In 1979, Sheila Gibson's family moved to a home on Vinewood Street in Detroit. After her mother passed, she said her father tried to keep up with the home with a very low income.

“Poverty level almost. He tried to do everything he could to receive help from the city, and he wasn't able to,” Gibson said.

This eventually led to the home going through foreclosure in 2015 before being sold at auction.

“We were very surprised by it. All the time we spent trying to avoid the situation,” Gibson said.

Donovan McCarty, a staff attorney with the Detroit Justice Center, said, typically, counties would keep surplus proceeds when foreclosed homes were auctioned.

“That means if you lost your home to taxes for $5,000 and the county then sold it for $100,000, they were keeping that $95,000 in addition to the $5,000 you owed,” McCarty said.

In 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that was unconstitutional.

“The Supreme Court said no. Under the Michigan Constitution, under the U.S. Constitution, that's a taking. Effectively, they can't keep that money. It's your money,” McCarty said.

The ruling is also retroactive to tax foreclosures between 2015 and 2020. However, legal advocates say many may not know they're eligible.

“Either people don't know it's a thing or they're severely miseducated about what it is,” said Sonja Bonnett, a community legal advocate with Detroit Justice Center.

Related: Our partners at Outlier Media have been covering this story and can help you. Outlier is working with other Detroit nonprofits to help people navigate the process. You can text REPORTER to 67485 to get assistance.

'Much, much bigger.' Waterford restaurants gear up for second annual Restaurant Week

'Much, much bigger.' Waterford restaurants gear up for second annual Restaurant Week

The Waterford Area Restaurant Week is back for its second year. This year, the Chamber of Commerce is giving people more places to choose from and more time to get out and grab a bite.

We went out to Waterford to check out some of the spots. There are more than 30 different ones featured on the restaurant week lineup.

Related: 7 News Detroit's 'Let's Talk' is coming to Waterford and we'd love to see you there! Find out more here

“This year, it’s much, much bigger," Bill Schwab, the owner of Fork N' Pint, said.

Schwab is excited to be one of the more than 30 restaurants on the list this year.

“Come on in, see us, talk to us, get to know us, become family members," he said.

Another on the list is Rustic Leaf Brewing Company. It's their first year joining in on the event.

“I just want people to know we’re here, that we make some really, really good beer," Owner Doug Neubeck said.

